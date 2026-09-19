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Comedian Carrot Top Hospitalized Following Suicide Attempt

“His family and those closest to him are deeply grateful for the concern, prayers and respectfully ask for privacy,” his rep tells TheWrap

Carrot Top attends the annual Keep Memory Alive "Power of Love" gala benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health honoring Jimmy Kimmel at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Carrot Top attends the annual Keep Memory Alive "Power of Love" gala benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health honoring Jimmy Kimmel at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
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Comedian Carrot Top, also known as Scott Christopher Thompson, has been hospitalized in Las Vegas, Nevada following a reported suicide attempt.

“Mr. Thompson is recovering in the hospital and is receiving the care and support he needs,” his rep, Jami Schlicher, told TheWrap Friday evening. “His family and those closest to him are deeply grateful for the concern, prayers and respectfully ask for privacy.”

Earlier on Friday, TMZ reported that 61-year-old Thompson had been rushed to the hospital in Las Vegas, resulting in the cancelation of his show at the Luxor hotel. The outlet reported that Thompson had attempted suicide Friday. While speaking with TheWrap, Thompson’s rep did not address the specifics surrounding his hospitalization.

Thompson, now known for his over-the-top prop comedy, vibrant hair and long-running presence in Las Vegas, got his big break in 1991, when he performed on the comedy showcase series “Comic Strip Live” and “Star Search.” In 2003, he recorded the popular comedy special “Carrot Top Rocks Las Vegas”at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

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He went on to have a number of appearances in TV shows and specials, including “Scrubs,” “Larry the Cable Guy’s Christmas Spectacular,” “Space Ghost Coast to Coast,” “Reno 911!” and “George Lopez.”

Additionally, Thompson served as the producer and star of Comedy Central’s “Carrot Top’s AM Mayhem” between 1994 and 1996. The cartoon programming block saw classic cartoons aired alongside Thompson’s notable prop comedy.

However, Thompson’s best known for his long-running residency at the aforementioned Luxor, where he’s been performing since 2005. In fact, Thompson currently has the longest-running residency in Las Vegas.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

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Alyssa Ray

Alyssa Ray is the night news editor at TheWrap and boasts a passion for period dramas, horror films, musicals, romance novels, reality TV, pop music and theme parks. After growing up in Massachusetts, Alyssa found herself in Los Angeles through Emerson College’s internship program, where she majored in Marketing Communications. After a stint in publicity,…

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