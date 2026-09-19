Bill Maher Revives Macklemore’s Antisemitic Costume Controversy Amid Ed Sheeran Fallout

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Bill Maher took aim at Macklemore after the rapper was dropped from Ed Sheeran’s tour over pro-Palestinian remarks, reminding viewers of his controversial past.

Specifically, during his monologue for Friday’s “Real Time,” Maher appeared to make reference to the 2014 concert where Macklemore wore a “Jewish caricature” costume, which perpetuated antisemitic tropes.

“Everyone’s paying more. Macklemore had to pay an arm and a leg for a giant fake prosthetic ‘Jew’ nose,” Maher said, seemingly referencing the onstage ensemble where Macklemore wore a dark wig, beard and a fake nose. “Are you not following that story? … I see people, ‘What is he talking about? Is that insulting? Is he right?’”

“Apparently, [Ed Sheeran] is old buddies with Macklemore from 15 years ago, back when Macklemore had his one hit,” he continued, recapping the controversy. “So, Ed Sheeran let Macklemore be his opening act on his tour. And when I say, ‘act,’ he goes out there and repeats lies about how Gaza is a genocide.”

Maher then went on a brief tangent, where he stated that he disproved “it last week with facts and figures.” He added: “Not that they care, but that’s a lie.”

“Ok, so Robert Kraft, who is a rich guy owns the Patriots, owns the stadium where this concert was about to take place, he was understandably offended by this and said, ‘You can’t play my stadium,’” Maher said. “So, now Macklemore’s fans hate Ed Sheeran. Ed Sheeran’s own band won’t play with him. And Ed Sheeran needs a new opening act. So, today, Britney Spears said, ‘Hold on a minute, I can juggle a few things.’”

The “Real Time” editors then cut to a video of Spears dancing with knives in a social media video. As Maher went on, he declared that he didn’t care if AI “kills us all” after hearing a story “like this.”

“Everyone is just really so stupid,” he said. “Listen to this, AOC was asked yesterday would she change the channel on the radio if Ed Sheeran came on. And she said, ‘Yes. Yes, I would.’ You know, AOC? Way ahead of you. I’ve always changed the channel when [Ed Sheeran comes on].”

A representative for Macklemore did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Maher is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the Macklemore-Sheeran fallout. While many have rallied around the “Thrift Shop” performer and blasted Sheeran for falling to external pressure, others have criticized Macklemore’s comments and, in turn, resurfaced this past antisemitic costume.

“I respect all cultures and all people,” the Grammy winner wrote on his website in 2014. “I would never intentionally put down anybody for the fabric that makes them who they are. I love human beings, love originality and… happen to love a weird outfit from time to time.”

At the time, he defended that he chose the get-up so that he could move freely throughout the secret show in Seattle, WA, adding, “I acknowledge how the costume could, within a context of stereotyping, be ascribed to a Jewish caricature.”

“I am here to say that it was absolutely not my intention and unfortunately at the time I did not foresee the costume to be viewed in such regard,” he further wrote. “I’m saddened that this story, or any of my choices, would lead to any form of negativity.”

As for the recent controversy, Macklemore has stood by his “Free Palestine” comments and even called on Robert Kraft to match his $1 million donation to pro-Palestine organizations. Kraft responded by sharing he had already donated $2 million to aid Gaza’s “humanitarian crisis,” but clarified he was matching Sheeran’s pledge.