Ed Sheeran Backlash Ratchets Up as Hannah Einbinder, Colin Kaepernick and More Slam Macklemore Firing

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“Hacks” star Hannah Einbinder, athlete and activist Colin Kaepernick, Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York), “Wicked” star Marissa Bode and others have all released statements denouncing the decision to drop Macklemore from Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour over his pro-Palestine comments.

Einbinder, who has been similarly vocal in her support for the Free Palestine movement, sent Sheeran a message Tuesday on her Instagram stories after the latter said that the move to drop Macklemore from his Loop Tour was “the promoter’s decision, it was not mine.”

“Ed Sheeran i say this as a ginger. i hope you get a REALLY bad sun burn. the kind on the back of your entire body where it hurts to lie down or walk or sit,” Einbinder wrote. The actress followed that comment up with a screenshot of a poem by Guatemalan activist Otto René Castillo titled “Apolitical Intellectuals.” As its title suggests, the poem is a targeted takedown of those who adopt apolitical stances in the face of political issues.

Einbinder additionally reshared posts from Sheeran’s other tour openers, including Aaron Rowe, Lukas Graham, Finneas and Sheeran’s own backing band Beoga, all of whom dropped out of the tour over Macklemore’s treatment. Their exits came amidst the wave of backlash that has been rolling Sheeran’s way ever since Macklemore announced he had been removed from his tour.

The rapper became the subject of controversy after he made pro-Palestinian statements during a performance at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. In the wake of that move, Macklemore wrote in a statement Monday that Sheeran was given an ultimatum by Gillette Stadium owner Robert Kraft telling him that Macklemore would not be allowed to play at Gillette or multiple other venues throughout the United States.

“Ed was in a f–ked up position. He knew it. His typical apolitical stance was being challenged in a way it never had been before,” the rapper wrote. “But he couldn’t get past his public-facing ‘I don’t take sides.’”

Sheeran responded with his own statement Tuesday, in which he wrote that he is “appalled by the conflict between Israel and Palestine” and added, “The suffering and pain caused on both sides is a human tragedy.”

“I have my personal views on this devastating conflict. Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn’t mean that I don’t have them,” Sheeran insisted. “There is a reason I do not use my professional platform for politics — My audience includes young people, often children, of all backgrounds. Those who come to my shows do not expect a political forum. I respect Macklemore’s strength of purpose to stand up and shout for what he believes. However, there is room for multiple approaches to same end: peace.”

Finneas, Rowe and others dropped out of Sheeran’s tour Tuesday after the artist’s statement was released. On Instagram, Finneas explained his decision, writing, “Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed.”

Einbinder is not the only prominent, non-musician public figure who has spoken out against Sheeran’s comments. Sanders also decried Macklemore’s exit from the tour and Kraft’s involvement in it.

“In the United States of America, billionaire stadium owners should not be able to silence artists because they speak out on political issues,” Sanders wrote Wednesday. “Today it is the genocide in Gaza. What’s next? If they can silence one artist, they can silence anyone.”

“Wicked” star Marissa Bode, who is confined to a wheelchair, called out Sheeran in a TikTok video Tuesday, in which she said, “Ed Sheeran, my legs may not work like they used to before, but at least I have a f—king spine. Free Palestine, b—h!”

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke out on the issue, citing the danger of music venue owners like Kraft trying to dictate what performers can and cannot say onstage during live performances.

“People want the focus here to be about Ed Sheeran and he, of course, plays a role, but they’re not putting the focus on Robert Kraft and the actual people who are kind of twisting things here,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Everyone has responsibility; everyone plays a role. But we need to be very clear about how dangerous a precedent this is.”

Political activist and former NFL quarterback Kaepernick echoed Ocasio-Cortez’s concerns, urging Americans to pay attention to the alleged “colluding” being orchestrated by wealthy venue owners like Kraft.

“The part that I hope people take away in this moment is what Robert Kraft and what they’re saying by denying Macklemore the opportunity to perform with Ed Sheeran is they are willing to collude. They are openly colluding,” Kaepernick said. “If you take an action that they don’t agree with, they will come for you.”

Famed children’s YouTuber Ms. Rachel called out Sheeran as well and expressed her disappointment over his failure to stand with Macklemore.

“Ed Sheeran had an opportunity [to] show that we won’t be bullied into punishing people for supporting Palestine,” she wrote Monday on Instagram. “Instead he caved to people who refuse to accept what the world knows. A genocide is happening in Gaza. We all need to speak out against it.”

Below, you can find remarks and statements from some of the celebrities who have come out in support of Macklemore and in opposition to Sheeran and Kraft.

KAEPERNICK: The part that I hope people take away in this moment is what Robert Kraft and what they’re saying by denying Macklemore the opportunity to perform with Ed Sheeran is they are willing to collude. They are openly colluding.



When we filed the grievance, it was like,… pic.twitter.com/0KgcWV5Wog — Acyn (@Acyn) September 16, 2026

zach woods ed sheeran macklemore pic.twitter.com/qpwBF4MHh4 — 🖤 (@sestramedia) September 15, 2026

Kehlani commented on Macklemore’s post. She experienced the same form of cancellation for her support of Palestinian rights. Julie Menin and Ritchie Torres pressured Eric Adams to cancel her concert in Central Park. pic.twitter.com/6lnHkTLsP1 — Ashleyy (@dontsippy) September 14, 2026

Artists' very active silence in the face of injustice and genocide will not be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/cgShiEzedM — Pat (@pat_ccnt) September 14, 2026