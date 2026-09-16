Macklemore Donates $1 Million From Ed Sheeran Tour to Pro-Palestine Organizations, Challenges Robert Kraft to Match

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Macklemore is donating the entire $1 million he earned from participating in the Ed Sheeran Loop Tour to organizations supporting Palestine.

In a new Instagram post on Wednesday, the musician not only announced his plans — but he also challenged billionaire Robert Kraft to match his donation.

“With everything that has happened over the last 48 hours, I want to bring the conversation back to where it belongs: to the Palestinian people who are still being killed, still living under military occupation, and still fighting for their freedom,” Macklemore wrote. “I will be donating the entire $1 million of my net earnings from Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour to six organizations working directly to support the Palestinian people. And I invite Robert Kraft to match my donation. Whatever we disagree about, perhaps we can agree on this: Palestinian lives are worth protecting. A Palestinian life is no less valuable than any other life on this earth.”

He added: “Palestinians have lived for decades without basic rights and should not have to wait another day to be free. That is where my focus will remain. I will continue to stand with the Palestinian people and their fight for liberation. When the news cycle moves on, which it will, don’t move with it. Free Palestine.”

The rapper was removed from Sheeran’s Loop Tour after he shared “Free Palestine” messaging onstage.

“Last Monday, in the middle of all the media attention surrounding Pink and what I said at MetLife, Ed told me that Robert Kraft called him. We were scheduled to play Gillette Stadium later this month, which is owned by the Kraft Group. Ed told me that Kraft said I would not be allowed to perform in his stadium,” Macklemore claimed on Monday. “Ed also told me that Kraft had rallied some of the other stadium owners, and collectively they gave him an ultimatum: if Macklemore stays on the tour, you will not be allowed to play in our venues.”

Sheeran then shared his side of the story on Tuesday. The “Shape of You” singer’s statement appeared to corroborate both Macklemore and Kraft’s version of events after the rapper blamed the billionaire for his removal due to his “Free Palestine” messaging.

“Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter’s decision. It was not mine. Macklemore’s contract for the tour was with the promoter, not me,” Sheeran explained. “I would never let down the fans who had made plans, nor would I abandon the touring crew and the other support acts and musicians who rely on me for work and to make a living.”

Following Macklemore’s exit, Sheeran’s Loop Tour is coming apart at the seams as openers Finneas, Aaron Rowe, Lukas Graham and house band Beoga have all dropped out in solidarity. With all the dropouts, that leaves Sheeran’s remaining tour dates without a single opener.