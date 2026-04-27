Charlamagne Tha God Wants Media to Ignore Trump’s Calls to Tone Down Rhetoric: ‘Sick of That Narrative’ | Video

Charlamagne Tha God does not want the media heed the Trump administration’s calls to tone down the rhetoric in the wake of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner assassination attempt.

During Monday’s episode of “The Breakfast Club,” the host expressed his frustration over the president’s calls for the left to ease off their violent rhetoric toward his administration. Charlamagne pointed out that while Trump asked for a toning down from one side, he remains highly vitriolic himself online and in appearances.

“The fact that when something like this happens to Donald Trump, whenever there’s an assassination attempt, whenever there’s some type of political violence happens at one of these events, people always say, ‘So, are we going to tone down the violent rhetoric towards Trump?,’” Charlamagne said. “Stop it!”

Charlamagne tha God: “People always say are we going to tone down the violent rhetoric towards Trump. Stop it. I’m sick of that narrative. I need every single media personality to direct that question to one person and that is Donald Trump. At what point do people simply say hey… pic.twitter.com/NRUKKoeCcK — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) April 27, 2026

He added: “Like, I’m sick of that narrative. I need every single media personality to direct that energy and that question toward one person, and that is Donald J. Trump! At what point do people simply say, ‘Hey, Trump, it’s clear that you’re the drama?’”

While the president has made multiple calls in the year and a half since his second term began for Democrats to turn down the heat when it comes to hateful comments toward him, he has kept a steady stream of hate flowing through his Truth Social account. Trump earned heat from many for spiteful messages following the death of Robert Mueller and murder of Rob Reiner.

“Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead,” Trump wrote. “He can no longer hurt innocent people!”

About Reiner he posted: “Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS.”

Trump’s latest calls came after Cole Tomas Allen attempted to assassinate the president at the WHCD over the weekend. Allen was charged Monday with attempting to assassinate Trump along with two other firearm charges.