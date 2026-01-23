Chris Noth Reflects on Fallout With Sarah Jessica Parker After Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘It Was Disappointing’

Chris Noth says his friendship with Sarah Jessica Parker ended after her response to sexual assault allegations against him.

“We’re not friends, I think that’s pretty obvious,” the actor says in an upcoming episode of “Really Famous With Kara Mayer Robinson,” which ran an exclusive clip, as reported by People.

The pair starred together for years on “Sex and the City” as Mr. Big and Carrie Bradshaw, later reprising their roles in the franchise’s films and HBO Max sequel series “And Just Like That.”

“The statement that they put out — which was nothing more than brand management, really — I don’t know, it was sad, it was disappointing, it was surprising,” Noth said of the fallout from the allegations and the joint statement made by franchise stars Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon supporting the women who came forward. “Because you need to call me and hear my side of this. You’ve known me for many years, and we’ve worked [together] for many years.”

In December 2021, shortly after the premiere of “And Just Like That,” two women accused Noth of sexually assaulting them, one in Los Angeles in 2005 and the other in New York in 2015. These allegations opened the door for more accusations of misconduct. Screenwriter Zoe Lister-Jones said Noth was “consistently sexually inappropriate” while working with her on “Law & Order,” and two more women came forward with similar stories.

“I get it, that’s more Hollywood than Hollywood,” he continued on his most recent podcast appearance. “But before you make that statement, you know me, you’ve known me all these years, give me a call so I can give you the real scoop about this. And that didn’t happen, and that was too bad.”

“What’s gained is good,” the “Law & Order” actor concluded. “You know where people stand and you know who your real friends are and who they’re not. That’s important to know. I just know if it had been on the other hand, I wouldn’t have done that. That was hurtful, and it really affected everything.”

Noth’s recent podcast appearance follows rumors that swirled earlier this month when chatter about tension between the former on-screen couple surfaced after Noth posted a gym selfie on Instagram with the caption, “F— new years – LETS GO!!!!” Just three days earlier, Parker had been honored with the Golden Globes’ Carol Burnett Award during the CBS and Paramount primetime special “Golden Eve.”



In the comments, one fan quipped, “You mean f— SJP & her award right? lol.” Noth appeared to agree, replying simply, “right.”

For years, Noth has either denied the accusations or has maintained that they were consensual. No criminal charges or civil legal actions have been taken against the actor. This isn’t entirely unusual for cases of sexual misconduct, which are historically difficult to prove.

“There’s nothing I can say to change anyone’s mind when you have that kind of a tidal wave,” Noth told USA Today in 2023. “It sounds defensive. I’m not. There’s no criminal court. There’s no criminal trial.” Noth also said that there have been “even more absurd add-ons” that “have absolutely no basis in fact.”