Chris Noth, the actor best known for playing Mr. Big in “Sex and the City” and “And Just Like That,” has denied the sexual misconduct allegations against him in his first interview since the scandal broke.

“I’m not going to lay down and just say it’s over,” Noth told USA Today in an interview about the clothing brand Samuelsohn. “It’s a salacious story, but it’s just not a true one.”

Noth admitted that he “strayed on my wife,” which he called, “not a very pretty picture.” “What it isn’t is a crime,” Noth said.

In December 2021, shortly after the premiere of “And Just Like That,” two women accused Noth of sexually assaulting them, one in Los Angeles in 2005 and the other in New York in 2015. These allegations opened the door for more accusations of misconduct. Screenwriter Zoe Lister-Jones said Noth was “consistently sexually inappropriate” while working with her on “Law & Order,” and two more women came forward with similar stories.

Noth has either denied the accusations or has maintained that they were consensual. No criminal charges or civil legal actions have been taken against the actor. This isn’t entirely unusual for cases of sexual misconduct, which are historically difficult to prove.

“There’s nothing I can say to change anyone’s mind when you have that kind of a tidal wave,” Noth said. “It sounds defensive. I’m not. There’s no criminal court. There’s no criminal trial.” Noth also said that there have been “even more absurd add-ons” that “have absolutely no basis in fact.”

The allegations took a major toll on Noth’s professional life. A $12 million deal to buy Noth’s tequila company was scrapped, his character in “The Equalizer” was killed off-screen, and he was dropped from an ad campaign for Peloton. Additionally, “And Just Like That” scrapped a season finale scene that featured Noth’s character. Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon also released a joint statement stating that they “support” the women who came forward against him.

In the wake of the scandal, Noth has largely been exiled from the entertainment industry. He is currently the face of the bespoke suit company Samuelsohn, which is launching a campaign to raise awareness for men’s mental health. For his role in the campaign, Noth is being paid in clothes instead of money.