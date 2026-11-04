‘Child’s Play’ Creator Slams Nicki Minaj for Using AI to Make Chucky a Republican

Don Mancini, the creator of horror icon Chucky, went after Nicki Minaj for making the doll look like a Republican in her call to vote on Election Day.

Minaj, who has been seen more and more with President Donald Trump as of late, posted an AI photo of the “Child’s Play” doll wearing a pink suit and sporting a button reading “Vote Red” on social media Tuesday. Mancini was quick to call out the rapper in a reply to her post.

“Imposter,” Mancini wrote in all caps. “Chucky is part of the blue wave that will wash away all the corruption.”

IMPOSTER. CHUCKY IS PART OF THE BLUE WAVE THAT WILL WASH AWAY ALL THE CORRUPTION — Don Mancini (@RealDonMancini) November 4, 2026

Mancini followed that up with a social media post of his own explaining just how Chucky is clearly a Democrat.

“Chucky has a trans kid. Chucky protects the dolls,” Mancini wrote along with a picture of the doll wearing an “I Voted” sticker. “Chucky is anti-ICE. Chucky says ‘A blue wave is coming, as blue as my f–kin’ eyes!’”

The franchise creator was not done there. He added another photo of the doll – the same he posted before – only this time with Chucky in blue hair, rather than his trademark red.

Chucky has a trans kid. Chucky protects the dolls. Chucky is anti-ICE. Chucky says “A BLUE WAVE is coming, as BLUE as my fuckin’ eyes!” pic.twitter.com/rQIS6sErCh — Don Mancini (@RealDonMancini) November 4, 2026

“Too bad, Nicki,” he finished. “No AI, by the way!”

Minaj has been getting closer to Trump, appearing at a recent Michigan rally of the president’s amid rumors that she could possibly be his next press secretary. On Sunday, the White House shared Minaj’s “audition tape” for the gig, in which she addressed such hard-hitting questions as “Why do you think the economy is booming under President Trump” and “Is there anyone who works harder than President Trump on the campaign trail?”

“Absolutely not,” Minaj answered before claiming Trump has won three elections.

Minaj’s calls for Republicans to get out and vote did not go entirely to plan on Election Night. As Mancini noted, there was a blue wave and the Democrats managed to take back control of both the Senate and House thanks to some unprecedented congressional victories.