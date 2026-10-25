Trump White House Shares Nicki Minaj Audition Tape for Press Secretary: ‘He’s a Great Guy’

President Donald Trump’s White House Communications Director Steven Cheung cheekily teased Nicki Minaj as the adminstration’s next press secreatry on Sunday, “announcing” the news on X alongside a video of him sitting and interviewing her for the gig.

Lobbing a few softball questions the rapper’s way — from “why is the economy growing?” to “is there anyone who works harder than President Trump?” — Cheung capped the video by saying that the job was hers.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!” Cheung said.

Minaj reshared the communications director’s post with an American flag and a sweeting emoji. The video shows her in conversation with Cheung while sitting at a conference table on Air Force One.

“We have a president that understands economics, first of all,” Minaj said, sharing what she made of the economy under Trump. “You know, I said before that the president is naturally a business man. He’s worked his way out of not having a dollar left in the bank. So if he can do that with himself and his own finances, surely he knows what to do with the country. He’s very tough. He’s tough. Internationally, he tells them what we need, not what they need. We’re not going to be paying to kiss their ass, OK? They are going to pay us to be affiliated with the United States of a America.”

Cheung then asked if there was anyone who works harder than the president on the campaign trail, considering his many stops rallying for Republican senatorial and congressional candidates.

“You have a man who’s won three elections. You know, legacy media continues to attack him left and right, and what does he do? He wakes up at four o’clock in the morning, he outworks people who are half his age,” Minaj said. “What does that say about his character? He knows that he would be fine. He can kick his feet up and just chill out for the rest of his presidency, but no, he’s paying it forward, he’s thinking about the other Republicans that have to win during these elections. and so that tells me that he’s a great guy.”

Minaj shared a video at the same time as Cheung’s interview clip revealing she was on Air Force One Sunday ahead of a scheduled appearance at a Detroit rally with Trump.

At the end of the video, a stafer can be heard introducing Cheung to Minaj for the first time.