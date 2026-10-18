Cindy Crawford Shares Emotional Tribute to Son Presley Gerber: ‘A Sweet, Beautiful Soul’

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Cindy Crawford broke her silence on the passing of her son, Presley Gerber, in an emotional Instagram post on Sunday, memorializing the 27-year-old model as “a sweet and beautiful soul.”

“We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother,” Crawford shared in a family statement. “We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years. He is a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever. We are so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from so many who know and love our family and even strangers who feel our pain. Til we meet again our sweet boy.”