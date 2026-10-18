Cindy Crawford Shares Emotional Tribute to Son Presley Gerber: ‘A Sweet, Beautiful Soul’

Cindy Crawford broke her silence on the passing of her son, Presley Gerber, in an emotional Instagram post on Sunday, memorializing the 27-year-old model as “a sweet and beautiful soul.”
“We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother,” Crawford shared in a family statement. “We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years. He is a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever. We are so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from so many who know and love our family and even strangers who feel our pain. Til we meet again our sweet boy.”
Read the post in full below:
Gerber died at the age of 27 on Sept. 20 while receiving treatment at a rehabilitation facility. Following his death, police officials shared that Gerber’s passing was being investigated as a possible overdose.
“On September 20, 2026, at approximately 9:35 a.m., Santa Monica Police Department officers responded to a report of a possible overdose in the 1000 block of Berkeley Street,” the SMPD noted in a statement to media. “Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who was deceased. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner has identified the individual as Presley Gerber, 27.”
Gerber had previously opened up about his mental health and addiction struggles on social media in 2025. In one December Instagram post, Gerber shared that he had tried opiates, benzodiazepines, antidepressants, blood pressure medications and ketamine drips while navigating these struggles.
“I have a feeling that if I say all of this, a lot of people will at least know that there’s someone else going through it,” he noted in the video, which has since been deleted. “And the second thing is, hopefully I find some people out here and are willing to help or know someone that can help.”
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.