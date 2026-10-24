‘Clayface’ Leads Box Office as ‘You Can See Everything’ Rises 28% From Its Opening Weekend

While there’s no single film with huge grosses at the box office this weekend, there’s still plenty of success to be found as Warner Bros./DC Studios’ “Clayface” leads the way with a $10.4 million opening day while A24’s “You Can See Everything” has risen 28% from its opening weekend after a nationwide expansion.

“Clayface” is currently estimated for a $24 million domestic opening from 3,458 locations, a respectable start against its reported $40 million budget. While the film is set to be a domestic-leaning performer with lower overseas numbers like last year’s DC hit “Superman,” it is enjoying strong reception in the U.S. with a 76% critics and 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes along with an A- on CinemaScore.

That reception should allow “Clayface” to hold strong through Halloween and beyond and turn it into a modest mid-budget theatrical success for Warner Bros., which will be some relief for that studio after an extremely difficult 2026 with busts like “Digger,” “Supergirl,” and “Practical Magic 2.” Now under Skydance ownership, Warner will look to turn the page in the coming months with movies like “The Cat in the Hat” and the highly anticipated “Dune: Part Three.”

Meanwhile, “You Can See Everything” is now the highest grossing documentary of the past decade by a rapidly growing margin, having expanded from 855 to 2,655 locations in its second weekend and grossing an estimated $20 million. That will bring the much-talked-about documentary about Elizabeth Holmes to an excellent domestic total of $45 million, putting it on pace to pass director Lance Oppenheim’s other film currently in theaters, “Primetime,” this Monday.

In third is Fathom/Laika’s “Wildwood,” which earned a $4.3 million opening day from 2,752 locations and is on course for an $11-12 million opening weekend. Given its massive budget said to be well above $100 million, “Wildwood” will not turn a profit for the privately-owned Oregon animation studio, which is funded patron-style by the fortune of Nike founder Phil Knight, father of Laika founder and “Wildwood” director Travis Knight.



Still, this opening weekend would be consistent with the $12.6 million opening of Laika’s last film, “Kubo and the Two Strings,” in 2016, and it comes with widespread critical and audience acclaim with a 100% critics and 98% audience RT score and an A on CinemaScore.

In fourth is Paramount/Legendary’s “Street Fighter,” which is collapsing with a 73% drop from its $31 million opening to $8.4 million in its second weekend, leaving it with a $46.7 million domestic total. With an $82 million production budget financed by Legendary and Capcom before a lengthy marketing campaign, this film will be a theatrical dud for Skydance, though Legendary should recoup any losses with “Dune 3” this winter.

Completing the top 5 is Black Bear’s “Wicker,” a fantasy romantic comedy starring Olivia Colman and Alexander Skarsgard that is headed for a $6 million opening from 1,471 locations with strong RT scores of 94% critics and 95% audience. The film should be a step forward for Black Bear one year into its expansion into U.S. theatrical distribution alongside its pre-existing production arm.

More to come…