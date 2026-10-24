Doja Cat Debuts Her ‘Ma Vie World Tour’ Documentary Short From Her POV — Literally

Doja Cat has always had a unique perspective when it comes to making music — but now you can see exactly what goes into putting on her concerts from her point of view. Quite literally.

That’s because the “Jealous Type” singer/rapper just debuted her new documentary short “Ma Vie World Tour,” a first-of-its-kind film shot using Ray-Ban Meta glasses. Doja screened her doc at Meta Lab LA in West Hollywood on Friday night, complete with a Q&A and an up-close look at some of her iconic tour outfits and custom eyewear.

“It was nice to have people see from my perspective and it added a moment of I have to be a videographer, in a way,” she shared. “I’m glad that you guys were able to see that perspective because, God forbid there’s somebody that wants to do what I’m doing, they are able to see that perspective and understand it more. If you want to take your performance art to another level — and there’s going to be incredible artists that will be born, some might be born today — they can see from my POV, and that could be helpful.”

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“This is the future,” director Quinn Whitney Wilson added. “I realized while we were filming that the opportunity to use Meta Ray-Ban glasses for this project was quite perfect. I got to go backstage in all these intimate situations with Doja and her team without feeling like I was invading her privacy. There wasn’t a big crew with me; it was just me and the glasses.”

Doja even worked with the Ray-Ban Meta team to create six custom 1-of-1 glasses to pair with her performance looks, with her favorite being the hot pink ones, of course.

“Go inside Doja Cat’s world like never before,” Meta further noted. “Watch the first tour documentary filmed hands-free through the eyes of the artist and her team as they lived it with Ray-Ban Meta glasses.”

“No camera crews. Just 12 minutes through our eyes. Tour Ma Vie in Europe — every city, every soundcheck, every hour you don’t normally see,” the doc logline echoed. “Come on stage, backstage and everywhere you’re not supposed to be.”

Doja Cat’s “Ma Vie World Tour” is streaming now on YouTube.