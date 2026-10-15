Kate Berlant Always Dreamt of Saying ‘Thank You to Everyone at HBO’ — and Now She Can With ‘Parmesan’

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You know when you’ve been an “emerging talent” for so long that you are able to get every single one of your funny, famous friends to attend the premiere of your first HBO stand-up special? Well, Kate Berlant does.

The comedian hosted a truly star-studded screening of “Parmesan” at Brain Dead Studios in Hollywood on Wednesday night, complete with appearances from Nathan Fielder, Ayo Edebiri, Hannah Einbinder, Meg Stalter, Chappell Roan and John Early, just to name a few.

“I’ve dreamt about saying ‘Thank you to everyone at HBO’ my whole life, so thank you. Finally a little respect in this town. I’m not bitter! No, I’m so happy, thank you. Truly a dream, every single step,” Berlant told her delighted crowd. “I don’t want to treat this like a popularity contest and be like, ‘Look who came to my birthday party’ — but look who came to my birthday party. There’s so many thought leaders here who I admire. If you’re not in the room, you’re not funny.”