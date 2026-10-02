Everything New on Streaming in October: Netflix, HBO Max and More

A new month has begun and, as always, that means titles have done a bit of a switcheroo on streaming services. But, as always, we’re keeping track for you.
Here, you’ll find a list of all the new titles on each major streamer, from Netflix to Hulu and beyond. We’ve rounded up both movies and TV shows, so you can make sure none of your comfort watches have moved without you knowing about it.
Here’s everything new on streaming in October.
Netflix
October 1
Crazy Rich, Incredibly Broke (SA) — NETFLIX FILM
East of Eden — NETFLIX SERIES
The Ramparts of Ice: Season 2 (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
21 Jump Street
22 Jump Street
8 Mile
A Haunted House
A Haunted House 2
A Madea Family Funeral
Ad Astra
Angels & Demons
Are We There Yet?
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Legacy
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
Bring It On
Call Me by Your Name
Cowboys & Aliens
Crimson Peak
Dallas Buyers Club
The Da Vinci Code
The Devil Wears Prada
Dracula
The Equalizer
Evil Dead
Friday the 13th
Happy Death Day 2U
Horton Hears a Who!
The Huntsman: Winter’s War
Hush
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Jason Bourne
Lake Placid
Love Actually
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
The Menu
Moonlight
NCIS: Seasons 20-22
Ouija
Ouija: Origin of Evil
Pearl Harbor
Point Break
The Prestige
Psycho
Psycho II
Psycho III
Red Dragon
Seven Years in Tibet
The Sixth Sense
Split
The Strangers
Top Chef VIP: Seasons 3-4
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
The Way Home: Season 4
Underworld: Blood Wars
October 2
#Love (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES
Schumacher ’94 — The Birth of a Legend (DE) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Tyler Perry’s Doing Life — NETFLIX FILM
October 3
Ranma1/2: Season 3 (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
October 4
Blue Box: Season 2 (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
October 5
The Boogeyman
Lorne
Mayor of Kingstown: Seasons 1-4
Super BOOMi: Season 1
October 6
All American: Season 8
Love Village: Season 3 (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
Mojo Brookzz: I Know You Lying — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Pride and Prejudice and Zombies
October 7
Inside The Circle (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
Less of a Stranger (PL) — NETFLIX FILM
Real Men: Season 2 (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
Who Is Martin Mull? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
October 8
Below (CA) — NETFLIX SERIES
Unicorn Academy: Secrets Revealed: Chapter 2 (CA) — NETFLIX FAMILY
October 9
Animals — NETFLIX FILM
Haunted Hotel: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Is It Cake? Halloween: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Take Charge of My Heart (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
October 10
100 Days of Deception (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
The First Monday in May
October 12
Fire Spike: Season 1
Free Leonard Peltier — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Señora Acero: Seasons 1-5
Wayne: Season 1
October 13
Solar Opposites: Season 6
The Trap (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES
TYSON — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
October 14
Cocaine Bear
Love Is Blind: Season 11: Boston — NETFLIX SERIES
October 15
Hollywood Arts — NETFLIX SERIES
The Diplomat: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Storm (SE) — NETFLIX FILM
October 16
The Disciple — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Heat
The Fate of the Furious
Money Trap: The Karun Treasure (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Norm: The Tale of Norm Macdonald — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Sacrifice (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
SERIOUSLY SINGLE TOO (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM
Therapy Done Right (AR) — NETFLIX FILM
October 20
Blindspotting: Seasons 1-2
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
October 21
Emily
Gladiator
Gladiator II
The Mothers of Penguins: Season 2 (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES
The New Stanford Prison Experiment — NETFLIX SERIES
Six Kings Slam: Season 2 — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
October 22
Bottle Shock
Couldn’t Agree Less with Allison & Isaac — NETFLIX PODCAST
Did Someone Happen to Mention Me? (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
Nobody Wants This: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
October 23
Fading Grandeur (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
Lupin: Part 4 (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Surviving Hurricane Otis (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
October 26
Minimum Wage — NETFLIX SERIES
October 27
Dangerous Liaisons: Season 1
The One About Matthew Perry — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Zainab Johnson: Toxically Optimistic — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
October 28
Champions
October 29
Balaraw: Blood Island (PH) — NETFLIX SERIES
You, Me, Us (IT) — NETFLIX FILM
October 30
A Couple of Lies (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Akka (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES
Beat Luke Littler (GB) — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
The Birthday Gift (DE) — NETFLIX FILM
Collision Course (ES) — NETFLIX FILM
How to Ruin Diwali: Meet the Parents (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES
SCTV: The Greatest Show You’ve Never Heard Of — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO Max
October 1
Anatomy of a Fall
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
A Very Harold & Kumar 3-D Christmas
A Very Harold & Kumar 3-D Christmas, A: Extra Dope Edition
Born on the Fourth of July
Coraline
Double Wedding
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Final Destination 3
Freaks
Freddy vs. Jason
Friday the 13th
From Hell It Came
Ghost Adventures, Season 31 (Discovery)
House Of Wax
House On Haunted Hill (1959)
I’ll See You In My Dreams
Indestructible Man
Isle of the Dead
It Happened in Brooklyn
Krypto Saves the Day, Season 2B (DC)
Kubo and the Two Strings
Little Shop of Horrors
Love Crazy
Macabre
Masterminds
Objective, Burma!
Ocean’s 11 (1960)
Ocean’s Eleven (2001)
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
ParaNorman
Poltergeist
Roadkill Garage, Season 10
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Screaming Eagles
Shadow of the Thin Man
Song of the Thin Man
Space Jam
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam
The Black Scorpion
The Boxtrolls
The Cyclops
The Departed
The Exorcist
The Hangover Part II
The Internship
The Leopard Man
The Mummy (1959)
The Mystery of the Wax Museum
The Post
The Return of Doctor X
The Royal Tenenbaums
The Seventh Victim
The Shining
The Thin Man Goes Home
The Walking Dead
Thirteen Women
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Trick ‘r Treat
Trouble Along the Way
War, Season 1 (HBO/Sky Original Series)
Wife vs. Secretary
October 2
Batwheels, Season 3
Maine Cabin Masters, Season 13 (Magnolia Network)
Strange: Junji Ito’s Tales for Sleepless Nights, Season 1
The Torment, Season 1 (HBO Original Series)
October 3
Impractical Jokers, Season 13A (truTV)
Gold Rush, Season 17 (Discovery)
October 4
Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 8 (Food Network)
Get Jiro, Season 1 (Adult Swim)
October 5
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Season 8 (TLC)
Sister Wives, Season 21 (TLC)
October 6
90 Day: Hunt for Love, Season 2 (TLC)
Crazy Rich Asians
Sweet Deceit, Season 1 (Food Network)
“Nepal’s Deadly Floods” with Anderson Cooper, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)
October 7
The Serial Killer Connection (ID)
October 8
Sin City Rehab, Season 2 (HGTV)
Top of the World (CNN Films)
October 9
House Hunters International: Volume 10, Season 217 (HGTV)
Rage, Season 2 (HBO Original Series)
The Housemaid (Lionsgate)
October 10
OWN Spotlight: Mothers & Daughters: Torn Apart with Iyanla Vanzant (OWN)
October 11
Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)
Renovation Island: The Adventure Continues, Season 1 (HGTV)
The Pet Cemetery Murders: A Ghost Story (HBO Original Series)
October 13
120 Hours Behind Bars, Season 2 (Discovery)
October 14
High Value Target: The Hunt for Saddam (TNT)
October 15
Corregidora: The Darkest Night in Mexican Soccer (HBO Original Series)
Untold Stories of the ER, Season 14 (TLC)
October 16
Kate Berlant: Parmesan (HBO Original)
The Death of Robin Hood (A24)
October 17
The Amateur
OWN Spotlight: What Black Men Say vs. What Black Women Hear with Iyanla Vanzant (OWN)
October 20
Anyone But You
October 22
The Flores Massacre (HBO Original Series)
October 23
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 263 (HGTV)
The Invite (A24)
October 27
Kordell Stewart: Slash & Burn (HBO Original)
“30 Days Inside: Hospitals and the Immigrant Workforce” with Ed Lavandera, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)
October 29
Cannibal Poet (HBO Original Series)
Prime Video
October 1
A View to a Kill (1985)
American Fiction (2023)
Bend Of The River (1952)
Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)
Candyman (1992)
Casino (1995)
Casino Royale (1967)
Casino Royale (2006)
Child’s Play (1988)
Child’s Play (2019)
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)
Creature From The Black Lagoon (1954)
Creed (2015)
Creed II (2018)
Creed III (2023)
Dances With Wolves (1990)
Dark Harvest (2023)
Deepwater Horizon (2016)
Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (2017)
Die Another Day (2002)
Dog (2022)
Dr. No (1962)
Dracula (1931)
Duel At Diablo (1966)
Duets (2000)
EDtv (1999)
Fletch (1985)
Fletch Lives (1989)
For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Frankenstein (1931)
From Russia With Love (1964)
Girls Trip (2017)
Going My Way (1944)
Goldeneye (1995)
Goldfinger (1965)
Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant (2023)
Hereditary (2018)
Holiday Inn (1942)
Hoosiers (1987)
Hot Pursuit (2015)
House Of Gucci (2021)
Hungry (2026)
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
Indiana Jones and the Temple Of Doom (1984)
Infinite (2021)
It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963)
Jason’s Lyric (1994)
John Wick (2014)
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)
John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)
Killer Klowns From Outer Space (1988)
Krampus (2015)
Kung Fu Panda (2008)
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)
Lawman (1971)
Licence to Kill (1989)
Lifeforce (1985)
Live And Let Die (1973)
Lone Survivor (2014)
Lone Wolf McQuade (1983)
Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You (2017)
MaXXXine (2024)
Midsommar (2019)
Miss Scarlet S1 (2021)
Moonraker (1979)
Mr. Mom (1983)
My Adventures With Santa (2019)
Mystery Men (1999)
Never Say Never Again (1983)
No Time To Die (2021)
Octopussy (1983)
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Over The Top (1987)
Pearl (2022)
Poldark S1 (2015)
Primary Colors (1998)
Quantum Of Solace (2008)
R.I.P.D. (2013)
Red Dawn (1984)
Red Dawn (2012)
Rocky (1976)
Rocky Balboa (2006)
Rocky II (1979)
Rocky III (1982)
Rocky IV (1985)
Rocky IV: Rocky Vs. Drago (1985)
Rocky V (1990)
Sanditon (2020)
Scream Queens S1-2 (2015)
Sea Of Love (1989)
She’s All That (1999)
Skyfall (2012)
Spaceballs (1987)
Spectre (2015)
Stir Of Echoes (1999)
Stir Of Echoes: The Homecoming (2007)
That Awkward Moment (2014)
The Amityville Horror (1979)
The Amityville Horror (2005)
The Battle Of Britain (1969)
The Best Man Holiday (2013)
The Boy (2015)
The Boys In The Boat (2023)
The Bride Of Frankenstein (1935)
The Godfather (1972)
The Godfather Coda: The Death Of Michael Corleone (1990)
The Godfather Part II (1974)
The Invisible Man (1933)
The Judge (2014)
The Living Daylights (1987)
The Long Riders (1980)
The Man With The Golden Gun (1974)
The Marsh King’s Daughter (2023)
The Pope’s Exorcist (2023)
The Poughkeepsie Tapes (2007)
The Prodigy (2019)
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
The Sting (1973)
The Terminator (1984)
The Witch (2016)
The World Is Not Enough (1999)
The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017)
Thelma & Louise (1991)
There Will Be Blood (2008)
Thief (1981)
Thunderball (1965)
Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
Touch Of Evil (1958)
Walking Tall (2004)
Walking Tall: The Payback (2007)
Wrath Of Man (2021)
X (2022)
You Only Live Twice (1967)
October 2
Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (2025)
ONE Championship on Prime (2026)
*Prefiero la Muerte (I Would Rather Die) (2026)
Wuthering Heights (2026)
October 4
Chucky S1-3 (2021)
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024)
*The Seven Knights of the Marronnier Kingdom (2026)
October 14
*Love of Your Life (2026)
October 16
*Masterplan (2026)
Scream 7 (2026)
October 19
*Love in Disguise (2026)
October 21
*The Terminal List S2 (2026)
October 23
*Last One Laughing: Halloween (2026)
The Bride! (2026)
October 24
*Final Table (2026)
October 30
*Apocalypse Z: New World (2026)
*Last One Laughing Philippines S2 (2026)
Paramount+
October 1
Big Brother Season 28 Season Finale – CBS Original Series**
A Haunted House
A Haunted House 2
A Night At The Roxbury
A Simple Plan
An Unfinished Life
Apocalypse Now Redux
Beastly*
Blink Twice
Challengers
Colossal
Coneheads
Crimes of the Future
Doctor Sleep
Drag Me to Hell
Firestarter
Grizzly Night*
Grumpier Old Men
Grumpy Old Men
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
Horrible Bosses
Horrible Bosses 2
Hostage
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
I Was a Stranger*
It Follows
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Killer Joe
Kingpin
Love & Basketball
Magic Mike
Magic Mike XXL
Marvelous and the Black Hole*
Mr. Holmes
Noah
Old School
One Mile: Chapter One
One Mile: Chapter Two
Parasite
Paycheck
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Rock of Ages
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
She’s All That
She’s Out of My League
Side Effects*
Sleeping Dogs
Smoke Signals
Stardust
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
The Equalizer 2
The Hustle
The Idea of You
The Intern
The Layover
The Mexican
The Snowman
The Wedding Singer
Troy
Twisted
Urban Cowboy
V for Vendetta
View from the Top
We Were Soldiers
We’re the Millers
When Harry Met Sally
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
You Can Count On Me
Yours, Mine & Ours
October 4
Marshals Season 2 – CBS Original Series**
Tracker Season 4 – CBS Original Series**
October 5
CIA Season 2 – CBS Original Series**
FBI Season 9 – CBS Original Series**
Harlan Coben’s Final Twist Season 2 – CBS Original Series**
This is Us Seasons 1-6
October 6
NCIS Season 24 – CBS Original Series**
NCIS: New York – NEW CBS Original Series**
NCIS: Origins Season 3 – CBS Original Series**
October 8
Cupertino – NEW CBS Original Series**
Elsbeth Season 4 – CBS Original Series**
Eternally Yours – NEW CBS Original Series**
Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 3 CBS Original Series**
October 9
Avatar: Seven Havens | NEW Paramount+ Animated Series
Boston Blue Season 2 – CBS Original Series**
Fire Country Season 5 – CBS Original Series**
Sheriff Country Season 2 – CBS Original Series**
October 10
48 Hours Season 39 – CBS Original Series**
UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Duncan
October 13
Dana White’s Contender Series | Season 10 Finale | Paramount+ Original Series
The Varnell Hill Show | Season Finale | Paramount+ Original Series
Wildling
October 14
Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living Seasons 1-6
Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Seasons 7-12
Wylde Pak Seasons 1-2
October 16
Tulsa King | Season 4 | Paramount+ Original Series
October 17
UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs. Malott
October 19
V for Vengeance 🎃
October 21
All The Queen’s Men Season 5, Part 2 | Finale Season | Paramount+ Original Series
SpongeBob & Patrick’s Timeline Twist-Up – Nickelodeon
October 22
Aussie Shore Season 3 – MTV
October 23
Formula 1: Austin 2026
October 25
A Course Called Ireland | NEW Paramount+ Docuseries
October 28
The Challenge | Season 42 Finale | Paramount+ Original Series
Hanging By A Wire*
The Loud House Season 9
Ridiculousness Seasons 13-15
October 29
Ghosts S6 Halloween Special – CBS Original Series**
October 30
Dexter Resurrection Season 2 | Showtime Original Series*
A Brush with Christmas
A Cinderella Christmas Ball
A Dash of Christmas
B&B Merry
Christmas on Candy Cane Lane
Christmas on Windmill Way
Christmas Time Is Here
Crown Prince of Christmas
Get Him Back for Christmas
The Great Christmas Switch
Peacock
October 1
3 From Hell
9
10 Cloverfield Lane
28 Weeks Later
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
The Adventures of Tintin
American Psycho
Arrival
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
Boo! A Madea Halloween
The Boogeyman
The Boxtrolls
Brightburn
Catch Me if You Can
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Cloverfield
Collateral
Coraline
The Crazies
The Crow
Darkman
Days of Thunder
Death Becomes Her
Death Name
The Devil’s Rejects
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas*
Event Horizon
The Firm
The Fly
Frank Miller’s Sin City
Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th: Part II
Friday the 13th: Part III
Fright Night
From Dusk Till Dawn
Grow
The Grudge
The Hand That Rocks the Cradle
Hannibal
The Haunting
Hook
Hostel
House of 1000 Corpses
Incarcerated
The Inhabitant
Jack Reacher
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Jennifer’s Body
Krampus
Kubo and the Two Strings
Making Scents of Love
The Last House on the Left
Last Night in Soho*
Leatherface
The Lovely Bones
Ma
Megamind
Mom and Dad*
Monster House*
Monsters vs. Aliens
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy
The Murdaugh Murders
No Country for Old Men
The Omen
Paranormal Activity
Paranormal Activity 2
Paranormal Activity 3
Paranorman
The People Under the Stairs
Pinocchio Unstrung*
Pixels*
The Prodigy
Puss in Boots
Red Dragon
The Ring
Rob Zombie’s Halloween
Rob Zombie’s Halloween II
Rob Zombie’s Halloween III
The Rock
Saving Private Ryan
Saw
Scary Movie
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!
The Silence of the Lambs
Silent Hill
Silent House*
The Sintern
The Spiderwick Chronicles
The Strangers
Super 8
Terror Train
Till Death Do Us Part
Time Pirates
Train to Busan
Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula
The Threat Next Door
Tropic Thunder
Uncle Drew
Van Helsing
Vanilla Sky
War of the Worlds
What Happens in Miami
What Lies Beneath
The Witches
World War Z
October 2
The Fog
Hannibal Rising
How to Fast Train Your Furious Dragon (Peacock Exclusive)
The Messengers 2
No One Lives
Pulse
October 4
Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, Season 4 Premiere
Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 9 Premiere
October 5
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
Night Swim
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th, Season 5 Finale
Sin Tetas No Hay Paraíso, Season 1, All Episodes
October 6
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 11
October 7
The Real Housewives of New York After Show Podcast, Season 16
October 8
Chicago Med, Season 12 Premiere
Chicago P.D., Season 14 Premiere
Chicago Fire, Season 15 Premiere
October 9
Disclosure Day (Peacock Exclusive)
Inside Look: Sense and Sensibility
Law & Order, Season 26 Premiere
Law & Order: SVU, Season 28 Premiere
October 11
Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler, Season 3 – Premiere (Oxygen)
October 12
Driveaway Dolls
Juego de Villanos, Season 1 Premiere
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 11 Premiere
October 13
Below Deck, Season 13 Premiere
October 15
Crystal Lake
October 18
Unknown Serial Killers of America, Season 2 Finale (Oxygen)
Snapped, Season 36 Finale (Oxygen)
October 19
The Crow
Migration
October 21
Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas, Season 1 Premiere
October 22
Billboard Latin Music Awards, 8 p.m. ET.
Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas, Season 1 Finale
October 24
Bravo Fan Fest Charleston: The Panels – Premiere (Peacock Original)
October 25
The Wolves of Real Estate – Peacock Premiere
Newlyweds, Season 1 Premiere
Happy’s Place, Season 3 Premiere
Killer Moms, Season 1 Premiere (Oxygen)
Catfish Murders, Season 1 Premiere (Oxygen)
October 26
1992
October 28
Minions & Monsters (Peacock Exclusive)
October 30
The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 20 Finale
The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show Podcast, Season 20 Finale
Disney+ and Hulu
October 1
Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story: 13 (Hulu Original) – Three Episodes @ 9pm PT
Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story Official Podcast – New Episode @ 9pm PT
Hulu: Barbarian (2022)
Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode
Hulu: Die Hard (1988)
Hulu: Die Hard 2 (1990)
Hulu: Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995)
Disney+ and Hulu: Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast – Halloweentown Episode
Hulu: Edward Scissorhands (1990)
Hulu: Ghostbusters (1984)
Hulu: Ghostbusters II (1989)
Hulu: Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (2016)
Hulu: Grown Ups (2010)
Hulu: Grown Ups 2 (2013)
Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Hotel Transylvania (2012)
Hulu: Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)
Hulu: Live Free or Die Hard (2007)
Disney+: Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ (Season 2) – Premiere
Hulu: Night at the Museum (2006)
Hulu: Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)
Hulu: Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014)
Hulu: Soulm8te (2026)
Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) (ABC) – Two-Episode Premiere
Hulu: Shark Tank (Season 18) (ABC) – Two-Episode Premiere
Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Surf’s Up (2007)
Hulu: Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania (2017)
October 2
Disney+ and Hulu: Adventure Time: Side Quests (Season 2) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Disney+ and Hulu: Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 – Livestream Day One
Disney+ and Hulu: Coven Academy (Season 1) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Disney+: Pupstruction (Season 3) – Premiere
Hulu: The Substance (2024)
Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – Premiere
October 3
Disney+ and Hulu: Africa Earth’s Wild Home (Season 1) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Disney+ and Hulu: Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 – Livestream Day Two
Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) (ABC) – Premiere – New Episode
Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 7) – New Episodes
Hulu: Hereditary (2018)
Hulu: Midsommar (2019)
October 4
Disney+ and Hulu: Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 – Livestream Day Three
Hulu: The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
October 5
Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) (ABC) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Premiere
Hulu: Gachiakuta (Season 1, Part 1) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming
Hulu: FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT
Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes
Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode
October 6
Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Streaming Live @ 8pm ET
Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT
Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show – New Episode @ 9pm PT
Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Prison Breaking With Sarah & Paul – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Reasonable Doubt (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere
Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episodes
Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
October 7
Disney+: Big City Greens (Season 5) – Halloween Special Episode
Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – New Episode
Disney+: Gracie’s Corner – New Episodes
Disney+: Gracie’s Corner: Shorts – New Episodes
Hulu: Jamie Foxx: Take Care of Yourself (Hulu Original) – Premiere
Disney+: Kiff – Halloween Special Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Premiere
Disney+: Phineas and Ferb – Halloween Special Premiere
Hulu: R.J. Decker (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Surviving Alaska: Women of the Wild (Season 1) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Disney+: Vampirina: Teenage Vampire (Season 2) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
October 8
Hulu: Abbott Elementary (Season 6) (ABC) – Premiere
Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story: 13 (Hulu Original) – New Episodes @ 9pm PT
Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story Official Podcast – New Episode
Hulu: Beyblade X (Season 3A) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode
Hulu: Shark Tank (Season 18) (ABC) – New Episode
Hulu: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? (Season 5) (ABC) – New Episode
October 9
Disney+ and Hulu: Benefits with Friends (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Disney+: Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts (Season 3) – New Episodes
Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Disney+: Under Wraps (1997)
October 10
Disney+: The Banana Bowl – Streaming Live at 8pm ET
Disney+: Cartoonified! with Kiff: Shorts (Season 2) – Premiere
Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) (ABC) – New Episode
Hulu: Hokum (2026)
October 11
Hulu: The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – Premiere
Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
October 12
Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) (ABC) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill (Season 1) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming
Hulu: Clown Panic (Hulu Original) – Premiere
Hulu: Haikyu!! (Season 1) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming
Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode @ 9pm PT
Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes
Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode
October 13
Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Streaming Live at 8pm ET
Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT
Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Prison Breaking With Sarah & Paul – New Podcast Episode
Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
October 14
Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – New Episode
Hulu: The Hunger Games (2012)
Hulu: The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)
Hulu: The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014)
Hulu: The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015)
Hulu: The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)
Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – Two-Episode Premiere @ 6pm PT
Disney+ and Hulu: Megastorm (Season 1) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: R.J. Decker (Season 2) – New Episode
Disney+: VisionQuest – Premiere
October 15
Hulu: Abbott Elementary (Season 6) (ABC) – New Episode
Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story: 13 (Hulu Original) – Two-Episodes @ 9pm PT
Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story Official Podcast – Finale Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode
Hulu: Shark Tank (Season 18) (ABC) – New Episode
Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? (Season 5) (ABC) – New Episode
October 16
Hulu: 9-1-1 (Season 10) (ABC) – Premiere
Hulu: 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) (ABC) – Premiere
Hulu: Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23) (ABC) – Premiere
Disney+ and Hulu: KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS – Premiere
Disney+: SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures: Shorts (Season 3) – New Episodes
Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode
October 17
Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) (ABC) – New Episode
Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 8) – Premiere
Disney+: Locker Diaries: Coven Academy – Premiere
Disney+ and Hulu: Super Scam Me – Special Premiere
October 18
Hulu: Companion (2025)
Hulu: The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Wolf Man
October 19
Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) (ABC) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode
Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes
Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode
October 20
Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Streaming Live at 8pm ET
Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT
Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Premiere
Hulu: Prison Breaking With Sarah & Paul – New Podcast Episode
Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
October 21
Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – New Episode
Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – New Episode @ 9pm PT
Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: R.J. Decker (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode
Disney+: VisionQuest – New Episode
October 22
Hulu: Abbott Elementary (Season 6) (ABC) – New Episode
Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story: 13 (Hulu Original) – Two-Episodes @ 9pm PT
Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode
Hulu: Shark Tank (Season 18) (ABC) – New Episode
Hulu: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? (Season 5) (ABC) – New Episode
October 23
Hulu: 9-1-1 (Season 10) (ABC) – New Episode
Hulu: 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode
Hulu: Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23) (ABC) – New Episode
Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode
October 24
Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) (ABC) – New Episode
Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 8) – New Episode
Disney+: Locker Diaries: Coven Academy – New Episode
October 25
Hulu: Last Breath (2025)
Hulu: The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
October 26
Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) (ABC) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Episode
Hulu: The Mob (Hulu Original) – Premiere
Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes
Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode
October 27
Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: Classroom of Elite (Season 1) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming
Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Streaming Live at 8pm ET
Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode @ 9pm PT
Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show – Finale Episode
Hulu: The God of High School (Season 1) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming
Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Prison Breaking With Sarah & Paul – New Podcast Episode
Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
October 28
Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – New Episode
Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – New Episode @ 9pm PT
Disney+: Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends – New Episodes
Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Disney+: Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Chibi: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episodes
Hulu: R.J. Decker (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode
Disney+: VisionQuest – New Episode
October 29
Hulu: Abbott Elementary (Season 6) (ABC) – New Episode
Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story: 13 (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes @ 9pm PT
Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Love Island Australia (Season 8)
Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode
Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
October 30
Hulu: 9-1-1 (Season 10) (ABC) – New Episode
Hulu: 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode
Hulu: Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23) (ABC) – New Episode
Disney+: Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 5) – New Episodes
Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode
October 31
Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) (ABC) – New Episode
Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 8) – New Episode
Disney+: Locker Diaries: Coven Academy – New Episode