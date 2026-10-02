Everything New on Streaming in October: Netflix, HBO Max and More

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A new month has begun and, as always, that means titles have done a bit of a switcheroo on streaming services. But, as always, we’re keeping track for you.

Here, you’ll find a list of all the new titles on each major streamer, from Netflix to Hulu and beyond. We’ve rounded up both movies and TV shows, so you can make sure none of your comfort watches have moved without you knowing about it.

Here’s everything new on streaming in October.

Netflix

October 1

Crazy Rich, Incredibly Broke (SA) — NETFLIX FILM

East of Eden — NETFLIX SERIES

The Ramparts of Ice: Season 2 (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

8 Mile

A Haunted House

A Haunted House 2

A Madea Family Funeral

Ad Astra

Angels & Demons

Are We There Yet?

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Bring It On

Call Me by Your Name

Cowboys & Aliens

Crimson Peak

Dallas Buyers Club

The Da Vinci Code

The Devil Wears Prada

Dracula

The Equalizer

Evil Dead

Friday the 13th

Happy Death Day 2U

Horton Hears a Who!

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Hush

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jason Bourne

Lake Placid

Love Actually

Universal Pictures

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

The Menu

Moonlight

NCIS: Seasons 20-22

Ouija

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Pearl Harbor

Point Break

The Prestige

Psycho

Psycho II

Psycho III

Red Dragon

Seven Years in Tibet

The Sixth Sense

Split

The Strangers

Top Chef VIP: Seasons 3-4

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

The Way Home: Season 4

Underworld: Blood Wars

October 2

#Love (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES

Schumacher ’94 — The Birth of a Legend (DE) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Tyler Perry’s Doing Life — NETFLIX FILM

October 3

Ranma1/2: Season 3 (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

October 4

Blue Box: Season 2 (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

October 5

The Boogeyman

Lorne

Mayor of Kingstown: Seasons 1-4

Super BOOMi: Season 1

October 6

All American: Season 8

Love Village: Season 3 (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Mojo Brookzz: I Know You Lying — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies

October 7

Inside The Circle (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Less of a Stranger (PL) — NETFLIX FILM

Real Men: Season 2 (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

Who Is Martin Mull? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

October 8

Below (CA) — NETFLIX SERIES

Unicorn Academy: Secrets Revealed: Chapter 2 (CA) — NETFLIX FAMILY

October 9

Animals — NETFLIX FILM

Haunted Hotel: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Is It Cake? Halloween: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Take Charge of My Heart (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

October 10

100 Days of Deception (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

The First Monday in May

October 12

Fire Spike: Season 1

Free Leonard Peltier — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Señora Acero: Seasons 1-5

Wayne: Season 1

October 13

Solar Opposites: Season 6

The Trap (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES

TYSON — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

October 14

Cocaine Bear

Love Is Blind: Season 11: Boston — NETFLIX SERIES

October 15

Hollywood Arts — NETFLIX SERIES

The Diplomat: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Storm (SE) — NETFLIX FILM

October 16

The Disciple — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Heat

The Fate of the Furious

Money Trap: The Karun Treasure (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Norm: The Tale of Norm Macdonald — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sacrifice (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

SERIOUSLY SINGLE TOO (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM

Therapy Done Right (AR) — NETFLIX FILM

October 20

Blindspotting: Seasons 1-2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

October 21

Emily

Gladiator

Gladiator II

The Mothers of Penguins: Season 2 (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

The New Stanford Prison Experiment — NETFLIX SERIES

Six Kings Slam: Season 2 — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

October 22

Bottle Shock

Couldn’t Agree Less with Allison & Isaac — NETFLIX PODCAST

Did Someone Happen to Mention Me? (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Nobody Wants This: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

October 23

Fading Grandeur (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Lupin: Part 4 (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Surviving Hurricane Otis (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

October 26

Minimum Wage — NETFLIX SERIES

October 27

Dangerous Liaisons: Season 1

The One About Matthew Perry — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Zainab Johnson: Toxically Optimistic — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

October 28

Champions

October 29

Balaraw: Blood Island (PH) — NETFLIX SERIES

You, Me, Us (IT) — NETFLIX FILM

October 30

A Couple of Lies (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Akka (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES

Beat Luke Littler (GB) — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

The Birthday Gift (DE) — NETFLIX FILM

Collision Course (ES) — NETFLIX FILM

How to Ruin Diwali: Meet the Parents (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES

SCTV: The Greatest Show You’ve Never Heard Of — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO Max

October 1

Anatomy of a Fall

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

A Very Harold & Kumar 3-D Christmas

A Very Harold & Kumar 3-D Christmas, A: Extra Dope Edition

Born on the Fourth of July

Coraline

Double Wedding

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Final Destination 3

Freaks

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th

From Hell It Came

Ghost Adventures, Season 31 (Discovery)

House Of Wax

House On Haunted Hill (1959)

I’ll See You In My Dreams

Indestructible Man

Isle of the Dead

It Happened in Brooklyn

Krypto Saves the Day, Season 2B (DC)

Kubo and the Two Strings

Little Shop of Horrors

Love Crazy

Macabre

Masterminds

Objective, Burma!

Ocean’s 11 (1960)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

ParaNorman

Poltergeist

Roadkill Garage, Season 10

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Screaming Eagles

Shadow of the Thin Man

Song of the Thin Man

Space Jam

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam

The Black Scorpion

The Boxtrolls

The Cyclops

The Departed

The Exorcist

The Hangover Part II

The Internship

The Leopard Man

The Mummy (1959)

The Mystery of the Wax Museum

The Post

The Return of Doctor X

The Royal Tenenbaums

The Seventh Victim

The Shining

“The Shining” (Warner Bros.)



The Thin Man Goes Home

The Walking Dead

Thirteen Women

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Trick ‘r Treat

Trouble Along the Way

War, Season 1 (HBO/Sky Original Series)

Wife vs. Secretary



October 2

Batwheels, Season 3

Maine Cabin Masters, Season 13 (Magnolia Network)

Strange: Junji Ito’s Tales for Sleepless Nights, Season 1

The Torment, Season 1 (HBO Original Series)



October 3

Impractical Jokers, Season 13A (truTV)

Gold Rush, Season 17 (Discovery)



October 4

Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 8 (Food Network)

Get Jiro, Season 1 (Adult Swim)



October 5

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Season 8 (TLC)

Sister Wives, Season 21 (TLC)



October 6

90 Day: Hunt for Love, Season 2 (TLC)

Crazy Rich Asians

Sweet Deceit, Season 1 (Food Network)

“Nepal’s Deadly Floods” with Anderson Cooper, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)



October 7

The Serial Killer Connection (ID)



October 8

Sin City Rehab, Season 2 (HGTV)

Top of the World (CNN Films)



October 9

House Hunters International: Volume 10, Season 217 (HGTV)

Rage, Season 2 (HBO Original Series)

The Housemaid (Lionsgate)



October 10

OWN Spotlight: Mothers & Daughters: Torn Apart with Iyanla Vanzant (OWN)



October 11

Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

Renovation Island: The Adventure Continues, Season 1 (HGTV)

The Pet Cemetery Murders: A Ghost Story (HBO Original Series)



October 13

120 Hours Behind Bars, Season 2 (Discovery)



October 14

High Value Target: The Hunt for Saddam (TNT)



October 15

Corregidora: The Darkest Night in Mexican Soccer (HBO Original Series)

Untold Stories of the ER, Season 14 (TLC)



October 16

Kate Berlant: Parmesan (HBO Original)

The Death of Robin Hood (A24)



October 17

The Amateur

OWN Spotlight: What Black Men Say vs. What Black Women Hear with Iyanla Vanzant (OWN)



October 20

Anyone But You



October 22

The Flores Massacre (HBO Original Series)



October 23

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 263 (HGTV)

The Invite (A24)



October 27

Kordell Stewart: Slash & Burn (HBO Original)

“30 Days Inside: Hospitals and the Immigrant Workforce” with Ed Lavandera, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)



October 29

Cannibal Poet (HBO Original Series)

Prime Video

October 1

A View to a Kill (1985)

American Fiction (2023)

Bend Of The River (1952)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

Candyman (1992)

Casino (1995)

Casino Royale (1967)

Casino Royale (2006)

Child’s Play (1988)

Child’s Play (2019)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Creature From The Black Lagoon (1954)

Creed (2015)

Creed II (2018)

Creed III (2023)

Dances With Wolves (1990)

Dark Harvest (2023)

Deepwater Horizon (2016)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (2017)

Die Another Day (2002)

Dog (2022)

Dr. No (1962)

Dracula (1931)

Duel At Diablo (1966)

Duets (2000)

EDtv (1999)

Fletch (1985)

Fletch Lives (1989)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Frankenstein (1931)

From Russia With Love (1964)

Girls Trip (2017)

“Girls Trip” (Photo credit: Universal Pictures)

Going My Way (1944)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1965)

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant (2023)

Hereditary (2018)

Holiday Inn (1942)

Hoosiers (1987)

Hot Pursuit (2015)

House Of Gucci (2021)

Hungry (2026)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple Of Doom (1984)

Infinite (2021)

It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963)

Jason’s Lyric (1994)

John Wick (2014)

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)

Killer Klowns From Outer Space (1988)

Krampus (2015)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)

Lawman (1971)

Licence to Kill (1989)

Lifeforce (1985)

Live And Let Die (1973)

Lone Survivor (2014)

Lone Wolf McQuade (1983)

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You (2017)

MaXXXine (2024)

Midsommar (2019)

Miss Scarlet S1 (2021)

Moonraker (1979)

Mr. Mom (1983)

My Adventures With Santa (2019)

Mystery Men (1999)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

No Time To Die (2021)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Over The Top (1987)

Pearl (2022)

Poldark S1 (2015)

Primary Colors (1998)

Quantum Of Solace (2008)

R.I.P.D. (2013)

Red Dawn (1984)

Red Dawn (2012)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky Balboa (2006)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky IV: Rocky Vs. Drago (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Sanditon (2020)

Scream Queens S1-2 (2015)

Sea Of Love (1989)

She’s All That (1999)

Skyfall (2012)

Spaceballs (1987)

Spectre (2015)

Stir Of Echoes (1999)

Stir Of Echoes: The Homecoming (2007)

That Awkward Moment (2014)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The Battle Of Britain (1969)

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

The Boy (2015)

The Boys In The Boat (2023)

The Bride Of Frankenstein (1935)

The Godfather (1972)

The Godfather Coda: The Death Of Michael Corleone (1990)

The Godfather Part II (1974)

The Invisible Man (1933)

The Judge (2014)

The Living Daylights (1987)

The Long Riders (1980)

The Man With The Golden Gun (1974)

The Marsh King’s Daughter (2023)

The Pope’s Exorcist (2023)

The Poughkeepsie Tapes (2007)

The Prodigy (2019)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Sting (1973)

The Terminator (1984)

The Witch (2016)

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

There Will Be Blood (2008)

Thief (1981)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Touch Of Evil (1958)

Walking Tall (2004)

Walking Tall: The Payback (2007)

Wrath Of Man (2021)

X (2022)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

October 2

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (2025)

ONE Championship on Prime (2026)

*Prefiero la Muerte (I Would Rather Die) (2026)

Wuthering Heights (2026)

October 4

Chucky S1-3 (2021)

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024)

*The Seven Knights of the Marronnier Kingdom (2026)

October 14

*Love of Your Life (2026)

Margaret Qualley in “Love of Your Life” (Credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

October 16

*Masterplan (2026)

Scream 7 (2026)

October 19

*Love in Disguise (2026)

October 21

*The Terminal List S2 (2026)

October 23

*Last One Laughing: Halloween (2026)

The Bride! (2026)

October 24

*Final Table (2026)

October 30

*Apocalypse Z: New World (2026)

*Last One Laughing Philippines S2 (2026)

Paramount+

October 1

Big Brother Season 28 Season Finale – CBS Original Series**

A Haunted House

A Haunted House 2

A Night At The Roxbury

A Simple Plan

An Unfinished Life

Apocalypse Now Redux

Beastly*

Blink Twice

Challengers

Colossal

Coneheads

Crimes of the Future

Doctor Sleep

Drag Me to Hell

Firestarter

Grizzly Night*

Grumpier Old Men

Grumpy Old Men

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

Hostage

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

I Was a Stranger*

It Follows

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Killer Joe

Kingpin

Love & Basketball

Magic Mike

Magic Mike XXL

Marvelous and the Black Hole*

Mr. Holmes

Noah

Old School

One Mile: Chapter One

One Mile: Chapter Two

Parasite

Paycheck

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Rock of Ages

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

She’s All That

“She’s All That” (Miramax)

She’s Out of My League

Side Effects*

Sleeping Dogs

Smoke Signals

Stardust

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Equalizer 2

The Hustle

The Idea of You

The Intern

The Layover

The Mexican

The Snowman

The Wedding Singer

Troy

Twisted

Urban Cowboy

V for Vendetta

View from the Top

We Were Soldiers

We’re the Millers

When Harry Met Sally

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

You Can Count On Me

Yours, Mine & Ours

October 4

Marshals Season 2 – CBS Original Series**

Tracker Season 4 – CBS Original Series**

October 5

CIA Season 2 – CBS Original Series**

FBI Season 9 – CBS Original Series**

Harlan Coben’s Final Twist Season 2 – CBS Original Series**

This is Us Seasons 1-6

October 6

NCIS Season 24 – CBS Original Series**

NCIS: New York – NEW CBS Original Series**

NCIS: Origins Season 3 – CBS Original Series**

October 8

Cupertino – NEW CBS Original Series**

Elsbeth Season 4 – CBS Original Series**

Eternally Yours – NEW CBS Original Series**

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 3 CBS Original Series**

October 9

Avatar: Seven Havens | NEW Paramount+ Animated Series

Boston Blue Season 2 – CBS Original Series**

Fire Country Season 5 – CBS Original Series**

Sheriff Country Season 2 – CBS Original Series**

October 10

48 Hours Season 39 – CBS Original Series**

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Duncan

October 13

Dana White’s Contender Series | Season 10 Finale | Paramount+ Original Series

The Varnell Hill Show | Season Finale | Paramount+ Original Series

Wildling

October 14

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living Seasons 1-6

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Seasons 7-12

Wylde Pak Seasons 1-2

October 16

Tulsa King | Season 4 | Paramount+ Original Series

October 17

UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs. Malott

October 19

V for Vengeance 🎃

October 21

All The Queen’s Men Season 5, Part 2 | Finale Season | Paramount+ Original Series

SpongeBob & Patrick’s Timeline Twist-Up – Nickelodeon

October 22

Aussie Shore Season 3 – MTV

October 23

Formula 1: Austin 2026

October 25

A Course Called Ireland | NEW Paramount+ Docuseries

October 28

The Challenge | Season 42 Finale | Paramount+ Original Series

Hanging By A Wire*

The Loud House Season 9

Ridiculousness Seasons 13-15

October 29

Ghosts S6 Halloween Special – CBS Original Series**

October 30

Dexter Resurrection Season 2 | Showtime Original Series*

A Brush with Christmas

A Cinderella Christmas Ball

A Dash of Christmas

B&B Merry

Christmas on Candy Cane Lane

Christmas on Windmill Way

Christmas Time Is Here

Crown Prince of Christmas

Get Him Back for Christmas

The Great Christmas Switch

Peacock

October 1

3 From Hell

9

10 Cloverfield Lane

28 Weeks Later

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

The Adventures of Tintin

American Psycho

Arrival

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

Boo! A Madea Halloween

The Boogeyman

The Boxtrolls

Brightburn

Catch Me if You Can

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Cloverfield

Collateral

Coraline

The Crazies

The Crow

Darkman

Days of Thunder

Death Becomes Her

Death Name

The Devil’s Rejects

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas*

Event Horizon

The Firm

The Fly

Frank Miller’s Sin City

Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th: Part II

Friday the 13th: Part III

Fright Night

From Dusk Till Dawn

Grow

The Grudge

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle

Hannibal

The Haunting

Hook

Hostel

House of 1000 Corpses

Incarcerated

The Inhabitant

Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Jennifer’s Body

Krampus

Kubo and the Two Strings

Making Scents of Love

The Last House on the Left

Last Night in Soho*

Leatherface

The Lovely Bones

Ma

Megamind

Mom and Dad*

Monster House*

Monsters vs. Aliens

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz in “The Mummy” (Credit: Universal)



The Murdaugh Murders

No Country for Old Men

The Omen

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranorman

The People Under the Stairs

Pinocchio Unstrung*

Pixels*

The Prodigy

Puss in Boots

Red Dragon

The Ring

Rob Zombie’s Halloween

Rob Zombie’s Halloween II

Rob Zombie’s Halloween III

The Rock

Saving Private Ryan

Saw

Scary Movie

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!

The Silence of the Lambs

Silent Hill

Silent House*

The Sintern

The Spiderwick Chronicles

The Strangers

Super 8

Terror Train

Till Death Do Us Part

Time Pirates

Train to Busan

Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula

The Threat Next Door

Tropic Thunder

Uncle Drew

Van Helsing

Vanilla Sky

War of the Worlds

What Happens in Miami

What Lies Beneath

The Witches

World War Z

October 2

The Fog

Hannibal Rising

How to Fast Train Your Furious Dragon (Peacock Exclusive)

The Messengers 2

No One Lives

Pulse

October 4

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, Season 4 Premiere

Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 9 Premiere

October 5

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

Night Swim

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th, Season 5 Finale

Sin Tetas No Hay Paraíso, Season 1, All Episodes

October 6

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 11

October 7

The Real Housewives of New York After Show Podcast, Season 16

October 8

Chicago Med, Season 12 Premiere

Chicago P.D., Season 14 Premiere

Chicago Fire, Season 15 Premiere

October 9

Disclosure Day (Peacock Exclusive)

Inside Look: Sense and Sensibility

Law & Order, Season 26 Premiere

Law & Order: SVU, Season 28 Premiere

October 11

Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler, Season 3 – Premiere (Oxygen)

October 12

Driveaway Dolls

Juego de Villanos, Season 1 Premiere

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 11 Premiere

October 13

Below Deck, Season 13 Premiere

October 15

Crystal Lake

October 18

Unknown Serial Killers of America, Season 2 Finale (Oxygen)

Snapped, Season 36 Finale (Oxygen)

October 19

The Crow

Migration

October 21

Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas, Season 1 Premiere

October 22

Billboard Latin Music Awards, 8 p.m. ET.

Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas, Season 1 Finale

October 24

Bravo Fan Fest Charleston: The Panels – Premiere (Peacock Original)

October 25

The Wolves of Real Estate – Peacock Premiere

Newlyweds, Season 1 Premiere

Happy’s Place, Season 3 Premiere

Killer Moms, Season 1 Premiere (Oxygen)

Catfish Murders, Season 1 Premiere (Oxygen)

October 26

1992

October 28

Minions & Monsters (Peacock Exclusive)

October 30

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 20 Finale

The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show Podcast, Season 20 Finale

Disney+ and Hulu

October 1

Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story: 13 (Hulu Original) – Three Episodes @ 9pm PT

Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story Official Podcast – New Episode @ 9pm PT

Hulu: Barbarian (2022)

Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode

Hulu: Die Hard (1988)

Hulu: Die Hard 2 (1990)

Hulu: Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995)

Disney+ and Hulu: Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast – Halloweentown Episode

Hulu: Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Hulu: Ghostbusters (1984)

Hulu: Ghostbusters II (1989)

Hulu: Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (2016)

Hulu: Grown Ups (2010)

Hulu: Grown Ups 2 (2013)

Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Hulu: Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

Hulu: Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

Disney+: Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ (Season 2) – Premiere

Hulu: Night at the Museum (2006)

Hulu: Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

Hulu: Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014)

Hulu: Soulm8te (2026)

Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) (ABC) – Two-Episode Premiere

Hulu: Shark Tank (Season 18) (ABC) – Two-Episode Premiere

Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Surf’s Up (2007)

Hulu: Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania (2017)

October 2

Disney+ and Hulu: Adventure Time: Side Quests (Season 2) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Disney+ and Hulu: Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 – Livestream Day One

Disney+ and Hulu: Coven Academy (Season 1) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Disney+: Pupstruction (Season 3) – Premiere

Hulu: The Substance (2024)

Demi Moore in “The Substance” (Mubi)

Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – Premiere

October 3

Disney+ and Hulu: Africa Earth’s Wild Home (Season 1) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Disney+ and Hulu: Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 – Livestream Day Two

Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) (ABC) – Premiere – New Episode

Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 7) – New Episodes

Hulu: Hereditary (2018)

Hulu: Midsommar (2019)

October 4

Disney+ and Hulu: Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 – Livestream Day Three

Hulu: The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

October 5

Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) (ABC) – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Premiere

Hulu: Gachiakuta (Season 1, Part 1) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

Hulu: FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes

Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

October 6

Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Streaming Live @ 8pm ET

Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show – New Episode @ 9pm PT

Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Prison Breaking With Sarah & Paul – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Reasonable Doubt (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere

Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episodes

Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

October 7

Disney+: Big City Greens (Season 5) – Halloween Special Episode

Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – New Episode

Disney+: Gracie’s Corner – New Episodes

Disney+: Gracie’s Corner: Shorts – New Episodes

Hulu: Jamie Foxx: Take Care of Yourself (Hulu Original) – Premiere

Disney+: Kiff – Halloween Special Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Premiere

Disney+: Phineas and Ferb – Halloween Special Premiere

Hulu: R.J. Decker (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Surviving Alaska: Women of the Wild (Season 1) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Disney+: Vampirina: Teenage Vampire (Season 2) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

October 8

Hulu: Abbott Elementary (Season 6) (ABC) – Premiere

Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story: 13 (Hulu Original) – New Episodes @ 9pm PT

Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story Official Podcast – New Episode

Hulu: Beyblade X (Season 3A) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode

Hulu: Shark Tank (Season 18) (ABC) – New Episode

Hulu: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? (Season 5) (ABC) – New Episode

October 9

Disney+ and Hulu: Benefits with Friends (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Disney+: Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts (Season 3) – New Episodes

Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Disney+: Under Wraps (1997)

October 10

Disney+: The Banana Bowl – Streaming Live at 8pm ET

Disney+: Cartoonified! with Kiff: Shorts (Season 2) – Premiere

Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) (ABC) – New Episode

Hulu: Hokum (2026)

October 11

Hulu: The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – Premiere

Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

October 12

Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) (ABC) – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Hulu: Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill (Season 1) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

Hulu: Clown Panic (Hulu Original) – Premiere

Hulu: Haikyu!! (Season 1) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode @ 9pm PT

Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes

Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

October 13

Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Streaming Live at 8pm ET

​​​​​Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Prison Breaking With Sarah & Paul – New Podcast Episode

Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

October 14

Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – New Episode

​​​​Hulu: The Hunger Games (2012)

Hulu: The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

Hulu: The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014)

Hulu: The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015)

Hulu: The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)

Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – Two-Episode Premiere @ 6pm PT

Disney+ and Hulu: Megastorm (Season 1) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Hulu: R.J. Decker (Season 2) – New Episode

Disney+: VisionQuest – Premiere

October 15

Hulu: Abbott Elementary (Season 6) (ABC) – New Episode

Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story: 13 (Hulu Original) – Two-Episodes @ 9pm PT

Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story Official Podcast – Finale Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode

Hulu: Shark Tank (Season 18) (ABC) – New Episode

Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? (Season 5) (ABC) – New Episode

October 16

Hulu: 9-1-1 (Season 10) (ABC) – Premiere

Hulu: 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) (ABC) – Premiere

Hulu: Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23) (ABC) – Premiere

Ellen Pompeo in “Grey’s Anatomy.” (Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Disney+ and Hulu: KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS – Premiere

Disney+: SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures: Shorts (Season 3) – New Episodes

Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

October 17

Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) (ABC) – New Episode

Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 8) – Premiere

Disney+: Locker Diaries: Coven Academy – Premiere

Disney+ and Hulu: Super Scam Me – Special Premiere

October 18

Hulu: Companion (2025)

Hulu: The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Wolf Man

October 19

Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) (ABC) – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode

Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes

Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

October 20

Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Streaming Live at 8pm ET

Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Premiere

Hulu: Prison Breaking With Sarah & Paul – New Podcast Episode

Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

October 21

Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – New Episode

Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Hulu: R.J. Decker (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode

Disney+: VisionQuest – New Episode

October 22

Hulu: Abbott Elementary (Season 6) (ABC) – New Episode

Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story: 13 (Hulu Original) – Two-Episodes @ 9pm PT

Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode

Hulu: Shark Tank (Season 18) (ABC) – New Episode

Hulu: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? (Season 5) (ABC) – New Episode

October 23

Hulu: 9-1-1 (Season 10) (ABC) – New Episode

Hulu: 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode

Hulu: Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23) (ABC) – New Episode

Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

October 24

Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) (ABC) – New Episode

Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 8) – New Episode

Disney+: Locker Diaries: Coven Academy – New Episode

October 25

Hulu: Last Breath (2025)

Hulu: The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

October 26

Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) (ABC) – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Episode

Hulu: The Mob (Hulu Original) – Premiere

Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes

Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

October 27

Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Hulu: Classroom of Elite (Season 1) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Streaming Live at 8pm ET

Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode @ 9pm PT

Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show – Finale Episode

Hulu: The God of High School (Season 1) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Prison Breaking With Sarah & Paul – New Podcast Episode

Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

October 28

Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – New Episode

Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

Disney+: Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends – New Episodes

Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Disney+: Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Chibi: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episodes

Hulu: R.J. Decker (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode

Disney+: VisionQuest – New Episode

October 29

Hulu: Abbott Elementary (Season 6) (ABC) – New Episode

Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story: 13 (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes @ 9pm PT

Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Love Island Australia (Season 8)

Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode

Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

October 30

Hulu: 9-1-1 (Season 10) (ABC) – New Episode

Hulu: 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode

Hulu: Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23) (ABC) – New Episode

Disney+: Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 5) – New Episodes

Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

October 31

Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) (ABC) – New Episode

Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 8) – New Episode

Disney+: Locker Diaries: Coven Academy – New Episode