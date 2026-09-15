Emmys in Talks to Move to Prime Video Beginning in 2027

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Monday night’s 78th Emmys might be the last ceremony to debut across broadcast networks, with the TV Academy in advanced talks to move TV’s biggest night over to Prime Video, according to media reports.

The Emmys have been operating on a rotating wheel for 31 years — which sees the ceremony rotate annually between the five broadcast networks — but now that the wheel contract is up with the 2026 show, the TV Academy is exploring its options on streaming.

Prime Video has emerged as a top contender as a new home for the Emmys, though the TV Academy also explored the potential of maintaining the wheel while adding some new players in the mix while at least one broadcast network dropped out.

A representative for Prime Video declined to comment. A representative for the TV Academy did not immediately respond.

“We’re definitely having conversations … we have incredible partners like NBC today, and so we’re having a lot of conversations,” TV Academy chair Cris Abrego told TheWrap during last week’s Thursday Emmys press preview. “We just want to find the right place and the right home for the future of the Emmys. Right now, we’re focused on Monday.”

Should the Emmys move over to Prime Video, they would follow suit with the Oscars, which will move over from ABC to YouTube starting with the 101st Academy Awards in 2029.

ABC has been home to the Oscars since 1975, but the Academy was exploring other options for the show’s future due to declining linear ratings. The YouTube deal, which runs through 2033, gives YouTube exclusive rights to the awards show as well as red carpet coverage, behind-the-scenes content and Governors Ball access.

Viewership for the Emmys hit a record low for the strike-delayed January 2024 show, but have seen rises over the past couple years. Still, the 2025 Emmys scored 7.42 million viewers across CBS, Paramount+ and other platforms, compared to the 11.39 million viewers tuning in for the 2017 show.

Variety first reported the news.