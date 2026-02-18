Disney Adds Devon Sawa to Supernatural Series ‘Coven Academy’

Devon Sawa will join the witchy world of Disney’s “Coven Academy” as effortlessly cool teacher, Mr. Cole.

His special guest star role sees him as “the adult who can clown you and protect you in the same breath” at the elite magic school. “It’s just another year at Coven Academy until Mr. Cole and the rest of the faculty are rocked by a surprising new student who threatens to upend everything,” according to the series logline.

Set in haunted New Orleans, the Disney original series follows three teenage witches and their warlock peers at Coven Academy. Caught between ancient supernatural wars and forbidden love interests, the coven must decide how far they are willing to go to protect their city and themselves.

Sawa is best known for his breakout role as Alex Browning in “Final Destination.” The actor joins the teen show as a former child star himself. He got his start in 90s hits like “Casper,” “Now and Then” and “Little Giants.” His other credits include “Idle Hands” and “SLC Punk.” Most recently he appeared in “Heart Eyes” and “Hacks” opposite Jean Smart.

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” creator Tim Federle developed the witchy series for Disney. Federle will serve as an executive producer with Darren Swimmer, Todd Slavkin, Amanda Row and Bronwyn North-Reist.

This new show falls under Federle’s recently-renewed deal with Disney Branded Television. He is also executive producing the live-action comedy series “Vampirina: Teenage Vampire,” which premieres on Sept. 12 on Disney Channel.

“Coven Academy” stars Malina Pauli Weissman (“A Series of Unfortunate Events”) as Briar, Malachi Barton (“ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires”) as Jake, Jordan Leftwich (“Family Switch”) as Sasha, Ora Duplass (“Their Town”) as Tegan, Louis Thresher (“Boarders”) as Ollie and Tiffani Thiessen (“Saved by the Bell,” “90210”) as Miss Graves.

Swayam Bhatia, Brendon Tremblay and Keegan Connor Tracy will join the series as recurring cast members.

Sawa is represented by Artists First, Gersh, and Felker, Toczek, Suddleson, Abramson LLP.