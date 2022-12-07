Disney Branded Television will continue its collaboration with showrunner, producer and director Tim Federle after extending a multiyear overall deal with his Chorus Boy Productions banner.

In 2018, Federle created Disney+ flagship “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” which has now entered production on its fourth season.

The show, which helped launch the songwriting careers of its stars Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett, won the 2020 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Kids & Family Programming, a 2022 Kids’ Choice Award and was nominated for a 2021 Director’s Guild of America Award.

It is also nominated for Outstanding Young Teen Series, Outstanding Lighting Design for a Live-Action Program, Outstanding Costume Design/Styling, Outstanding Makeup and Hairstyling, and Outstanding Choreography at the upcoming inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards.

Federle also wrote, directed and executive produced Walt Disney Studios’ “Better Nate Than Ever,” based on his best-selling novel.

The film has received eight Emmy Award nominations: Outstanding Fiction Special, Outstanding Lead Performance in a Preschool, Children’s Or Young Teen Program for its lead actor Rueby Wood, Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Preschool, Children’s Or Young Teen Program for Lisa Kudrow, Outstanding Writing for a Young Teen Program for Tim Federle, Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Live-Action Program, Outstanding Cinematography for a Live-Action Single Camera Program, Outstanding Casting For A Live-Action Program, and Outstanding Choreography.

Additionally, Federle previously won a Humanitas Award for co-writing Fox’s Oscar-nominated feature “Ferdinand,” starring John Cena and Kate McKinnon.

“Tim is a visionary leader with an unparalleled instinct for developing stories and characters that resonate deeply with teen and young adult audiences,” Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said in a statement. “He is a cherished member of our Disney Branded Television family, and I couldn’t be happier to have the opportunity to continue to tell great stories together.”

In addition to the extension of the deal with Federle, Disney Branded Television executive director of development Brownyn North-Reist has been named Chorus Boy Productions’ head of creative. Federle’s longtime manager Jennie Frisbie has also been tapped to develop and produce creative content for Chorus Boy while continuing to manage talent at Authentic Talent & Literary.

“It is an honor to keep making shows and movies at a company that I consider to be the ultimate ‘magic kingdom,’ Federle said in a statement. “I’m thankful to Dana Walden, Craig Erwich, Ayo Davis and Charlie Andrews for their belief in me and for the force that is Bronwyn North-Reist and Jennie Frisbie, who are the best storyteller-whisperers I could be partnering with on this next adventure.”

Federle is represented by CAA, Authentic Talent & Literary and attorney Ryan LeVine. North-Reist is represented by attorney Dave Ryan.