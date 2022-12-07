‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Season 2 Trailer Sets the Stage for Battle With the Empire: ‘Peace Was Never an Option’ (Video)

Disney+ has released a new trailer for the upcoming second season of Lucasfilm Animation series “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” which will premiere with its first two episodes on Jan. 4. The remaining episodes will be released every Wednesday through March 29.

The season will follow the Bad Batch months after last season’s events on Kamino as they continue to navigate the Empire following the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.

The full list of episodes and air dates is as follows:

Jan. 4 — Episode 201 “Spoils of War” & Episode 202 “Ruins of War”

Jan. 11 — Episode 203 "The Solitary Clone"

Jan. 18 — Episode 204 "Faster"

Jan. 25 — Episode 205 "Entombed"

Feb. 1 — Episode 206 "Tribe"

Feb. 8 — Episode 207 "The Clone Conspiracy" & Episode 208 "Truth and Consequences"

Feb. 15 — Episode 209 "The Crossing"

Feb. 22 — Episode 210 "Retrieval"

March 1 — Episode 211 "Metamorphosis"

March 8 — Episode 212 "The Outpost"

March 15 — Episode 213 "Pabu"

March 22 — Episode 214 "Tipping Point"

March 29 — Episode 215 "The Summit" & Episode 216 "Plan 99"

Emmy Award nominees Dee Bradley Baker and Michelle Ang star as the voices of the Bad Batch and Omega, respectively. Emmy Award winner Rhea Perlman will return to guest star as Cid, while Noshir Dalal will return as Admiral Rampart. Emmy Award winner Wanda Sykes will also make her guest starring debut in the series as Phee Genoa.

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” is executive produced by Dave Filoni, Athena Portillo, Brad Rau, Jennifer Corbett and Carrie Beck, with Josh Rimes and Alex Spotswood as producers. Rau is also serving as as supervising director with Corbett as head writer and Matt Michnovetz as story editor.

Watch the full trailer in the video above.