Disney Entertainment Television Overhauls Casting Departments After Latest Round of Layoffs

After last week’s layoffs that included 140 staffers and the restructuring of its production team under Carol Turner last year, Disney Entertainment Television has now reorganized its casting department.

While an official merger between Disney TV Studios’ 20th Television and ABC Signature has not been announced, TheWrap has learned that 20th TV head of casting Stephanie Levinson will remain in her role and oversee casting at ABC Signature as well.

ABC’s head of casting Felicia Joseph will now also oversee casting at Hulu and Onyx, and Hulu’s head of casting Barbara Florentino will move to a brand new role in international casting that will see her working to attract global talent to domestic productions.

Meanwhile, Brenda Kelly-Grant will continue as head of casting at Disney branded television. The changes all take place under current DET head of casting Sharon Klein.

Last week’s layoffs included 2% of the Disney Entertainment Television workforce and impacted brands including National Geographic, Freeform, Disney-owned TV stations and marketing and publicity. CEO Bob Iger announced planned layoffs a year ago during an earnings call.

“Looking to Disney’s entertainment studios, we’re focused on improving the quality of our films and on better economics, not just reducing the number of titles we release, but also the cost per title,” Iger said.

Deadline was first to report the news.