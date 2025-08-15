Disney Greenlights ‘Coven Academy’ From ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Creator

Disney Branded Television has greenlit “Coven Academy,” a new single-camera, supernatural dramedy created by Tim Federle (“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”)

Set in New Orleans, the series, which will premiere next year on Disney+ and Disney Channel, follows a trio of teenage witches-in-training who are bound by destiny to guard their city against dangerous, ancient forces.

“Between unraveling dark secrets, mastering volatile magic, and facing off against distractingly cute rivals, they must also navigate the heartbreaks and deep bonds that come with growing up,” the logline states.

“Coven Academy” stars Malina Pauli Weissman (“Ick,” “A Series of Unfortunate Events”) as Briar, Tiffani Thiessen (“Alexa and Katie,” “White Collar,” “90210”) as Miss Graves, Malachi Barton (“Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires”) as Jake, Louis Thresher (“Boarders”) as Ollie, Jordan Leftwich (“Family Switch”) as Sasha and Ora Duplass (“Their Town”) as Tegan.

Recurring guest stars include Brendon Tremblay (“Descendants: Wicked Wonderland”) as Alexander, Swayam Bhatia (“Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires”) as McKenna, and Keegan Connor Tracy (“Once Upon a Time”) as Tamora.

​​“I pitched ‘Coven Academy’ as a love letter to the genre YA shows I grew up on,” Federle said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to bring this original story to the screen with my longtime friends at Disney, led by Ayo Davis, and I can’t wait for the world to meet the incredible cast and crew who are conjuring our world into being.”

“’Coven Academy’ is an innovative format that blends supernatural intrigue with the friendships, challenges and self-discovery of the teenage experience,” Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis added. “Under Tim Federle’s creative leadership, this magical high school comes alive with a breakout cast, continuing our tradition of creating stories and stars that connect deeply with today’s generation.”

This new show falls under Federle’s recently-renewed deal with Disney Branded Television. He is also executive producing the live-action comedy series “Vampirina: Teenage Vampire,” which premieres on Sept. 12 on Disney Channel, as well as directing the “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” sequel and writing the stage musical adaptation of “The Greatest Showman.”

Federle wrote, directed and executive produced the pilot. Other EPs include Kimberly McCullough and Bronwyn North-Reist, Federle’s head of creative at his Chorus Boy Productions.

Federle is represented by CAA, Magnet Management, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner Auerbach Hynick Jaime LeVine Sample & Klein.