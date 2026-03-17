Dana Carvey questioned “Sinners” director of photography Autumn Durald Arkapaw calling for all the women at the Oscars ceremony to stand up during her acceptance speech for her history-making Best Cinematography win, pondering if a man could pull the same move.

At the time, Carvey and fellow comedian and his “Fly on the Wall” co-host David Spade were chatting it up about the Academy Awards on Monday when Spade mentioned that he admired Arkapaw celebrating other woman creatives, a standout moment TheWrap highlighted in coverage. But Carvey wondered if it was a double standard.

“The thing that went to my brain, maybe I’m from another era, but I said, ‘Could a dude, could a guy say all the men stand up’?” Carvey asked, to which Spade responded, “And then would you stand up and think you’re enough of a man?”

“Well, I would stand up and they go, ‘You count for two with all your alpha men,” Carvey said, throwing in some gags here and there.

“Oh my God, all that alpha-ness and testosterone,” Spade joked back.

“DHT, you name it,” Carvey said.

“If I host, I’m going to say, ‘All men stand up and now flex,” Spade said.

“Yeah, all the men stand up and now take your pants and your shirts and your suits off and drop for 10,” Carvey carried on.

Earlier in their conversation, the pair also touched on Sean Penn’s absence at the Oscars. At the time of the event, the “One Battle After Another” star was paying his pal and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a visit.

“He could have been right next to Timothée Chalamet. He could have hung out with Justin Bieber,” Carvey said. “I mean, he could have said hello to Delroy Lindo. Instead, he’s in Kiev, so he’s the coolest. He wins.”

“Maybe he got tired of being called a burnt carrot or whatever they called him,” spade said.

Watch the full clip above.