David Spade Predicts George Clooney Will Become Less Political After ‘Bailing’ to France: ‘He Got Out’ | Video

David Spade thinks George Clooney’s days as a political commentator might be behind him.

Following the news last week that the Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker is relocating to France with wife Amal and their two children, Spade and his “Fly on the Wall” podcast co-host Dana Carvey agreed that he’ll probably become less vocal about American politics.

“He gets political, which is fine, but I wonder if he will get political in France or he will keep — he did say something even the other day, after he announced this, and it feels like if he tapped out of here,” Spade said in Monday’s episode while running through news items from the holiday break. “He doesn’t need the stress of the politics of America anymore. You know what I mean? He got out.

“Like, you’re on the Jets, you go to the Steelers after 20 years and then you go, ‘Hey, I want to send in some plays on the Jets.’ They’re like, ‘Not anymore. No, you’re over there,’” the comedian posited.

“I think he’ll probably lower his footprint and lower the temperature because he just wants to be, he wants to raise his family now,” Carvey added.

Spade also expressed surprise that Clooney set his sights on France at all: “I would think if he’s bailing, he would go to Italy because he was in Italy for the last 20 years.”

Clooney has been among the most vocal A-list Hollywood figures to speak out against President Donald Trump and additionally set in motion widespread concerns over President Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities after writing a now-infamous New York Times op-ed.

Clooney and the president traded barbs as recently as last week after Trump on Wednesday evening praised Clooney’s decision to get French citizenship as “Good News!” before attacking him for his support of Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election.

“Good News! George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political prognosticators of all time, have officially become citizens of France which is, sadly, in the midst of a major crime problem because of their absolutely horrendous handling of immigration, much like we had under Sleepy Joe Biden,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Remember when Clooney, after the now infamous debate, dumped Joe during a fundraiser, only to go onto the side of another stellar candidate, Jamala(K!), who is now fighting it out with the worst governor in the Country, including Tim Waltz [sic], Gavin Newscum, for who is going to lead the Democrats to their future defeat.”

“Clooney got more publicity for politics than he did for his very few, and totally mediocre, movies,” Trump continued. “He wasn’t a movie star at all, he was just an average guy who complained, constantly, about common sense in politics. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

In a statement responding to Trump’s post, Clooney said: “I totally agree with the current president. We have to make America great again. We’ll start in November.”

