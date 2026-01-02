French Government Defends George and Amal Clooney Citizenship, Cites Their ‘Distinguished Actions’

The French government is not backing down from their decision to grant George and Amal Clooney citizenship despite criticism from French leadership and President Donald Trump.

The Clooneys were granted French citizenship Dec. 26, according to French public records. The Foreign Ministry said the couple and their twins were eligible for citizenship under a French law that allows for the naturalization of foreign nationals who contribute to France’s international influence and economic well-being.

“They maintain strong personal, professional and family ties with our country,” the ministry said.

The Clooneys have bought a farm in the French countryside and George is filming a cameo in the “Call My Agent!” movie spinoff, which is produced by Mediawan for Netflix.

The ministry argued that France’s cinema industry will benefit from the actor’s clout as a global movie star and said that as an international human rights lawyer, Amal regularly works with academic institutions and international organizations in France.

“They contribute, through their distinguished actions, to France’s international influence and cultural outreach,” the French government said Wednesday, defending their naturalization after it was publicly questioned by a junior French minister.

“Like many French citizens, we are delighted to welcome Georges and Amal Clooney into the national community,” the statement concluded, putting a French flair on the actor’s first name by adding the “s” at the end.

Marie-Pierre Vedrenne, a junior minister at the Interior Ministry, balked at the couple’s citizenship.

“The message being sent is not good,” she said in an interview with broadcaster France Info. “There is an issue of fairness that, in my eyes, is absolutely essential.”

President Donald Trump also mocked the couple’s decision to move, calling them “two of the worst political prognosticators of all time.” George has been outspoken about his opposition to the president and a prominent supporter and donor to the Democratic Party.

Clooney responded to Trump Thursday.

“I totally agree with the current president,” he said. “We have to make America great again. We’ll start in November.”

The Clooneys move to France comes after months of the “Jay Kelly” star praising the country and the lifestyle it offers his family. In an interview with the French broadcaster RTL earlier this month, Clooney said that he planned to raise his kids on a farmhouse in France that they loved.