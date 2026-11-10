David Walliams Accused of Grooming Teen Girls for Sex

David Walliams has been outed as the mysterious celebrity seeking an injunction to keep allegations of sexual misconduct private for fear that he may harm himself. The former “Britain’s Got Talent” host, comedian, author and TV personality is accused by multiple women of “using his power and position as a celebrity to prey on them for sexual purposes when they were teenagers or young women,” an investigation by The Guardian and ITV published Tuesday reports.

While the investigation says most of the women who accused Walliams of misconduct were over the age of 18, one woman says she was 15 when Walliams “invited her to his house and initiated sexual contact.” Several of the women who contributed to the investigation have asked to go by pseudonyms in order to protect their anonymity.

Several sources also allege misconduct at his publisher HarperCollins UK, which dropped him as a client in 2025 following an investigation into alleged inappropriate behavior and staff harassment. The Guardian article claims that it became a warning among female employees at the HarperCollins office to not go to Walliams’ house alone. Sources have also described inappropriate behavior towards women on the set of “Britain’s Got Talent,” which Walliams judged from 2012 t0 2022. He was dropped from the show after a Guardian report revealed that Walliams made derogatory and sexually explicit remarks about contestants.

Walliams denies any wrongdoing and said, in a statement to BBC on Tuesday, “I am not a sexual predator.”

“Looking back, I realize that at times I behaved thoughtlessly towards other people I had casual sexual relationships with,” he said. “I realize I did not always take people’s feelings properly into account. That is something I regret. And whilst a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous, abusing that power is something else entirely and it is something that I never did. I am not a sexual predator. I have not broken the law, but I am devastated that some of the women I met 10 to 20 years ago have now expressed hurt or anger towards me.”

His representatives have not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The investigation’s publication comes after Walliams sought an injunction against The Guardian and ITV to not publish his identity for fear it was “highly likely” he would take his own life. News of the injunction request broke last week, but the identity of the person seeking it was not revealed until Tuesday.

The judge in this case, Mr. Justice Nicklin, was tasked with determining whether the investigation should be withheld from the public for fear that Walliams may hurt himself, not whether or not the allegations against the comedian were true. Nicklin concluded that the risk that Walliams may take his own life was “genuine, grave and closely connected to the court’s decision and any subsequent publication,” given that Walliams had previously made two attempts over the course of this investigation. However, the judge concluded that this was “necessary but not sufficient” to grant an injunction.