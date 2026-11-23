Dax Shepard has had enough of fans saying he’s an “abusive husband” to Kristen Bell.

On Monday’s episode of “Armchair Expert,” Shepard explained how the running narrative that he is abusive to his wife came around last year, detailing how “offensive” it is to him.

“I get in this continuing narrative that I’m an abusive husband, which is very offensive,” Shepard said. “Kristen had a joke years ago, we were watching ‘Dateline’ one time and you know everyone kills their rich spouse. This was actually me complimenting Kristen. Like, we’re both from nothing, right? And so I tried to compliment her, like, ‘Girl, you’re a gangster. Like, you’re f–king loaded. Like, you did it.’ So, we’re watching it, and I go, ‘You know, I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, but I’m not going to.’”

He added: “She said that was one of the most romantic things anyone said to her. So, she posts that. She doesn’t say ‘Dateline.’ And then someone all of a sudden’s like, ‘Oh, it’s Domestic Abuse Awareness Month.’ Then it’s like she’s on the ‘Today Show,’ and now we’re in this big thing, and then this whole cottage industry of women defending Kristen, that I’m like, I’m an abusive, dangerous man.”

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Last October, the “Nobody Wants This” actress shared a wedding anniversary post to Instagram showing her and Shepard in an embrace. The post started to quickly get more flak online and was accused for being “tone deaf” and insensitive for making light of domestic violence — during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, no less.

“Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: ‘I would never kill you,’” Bell captioned the image. “‘A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would.’”

“1. Congratulations! 2. I know the caption is supposed to be cute, funny,” one commenter wrote. “But worldwide a women[sic] is killed every ten minutes by their partner…#stopviolenceagainstwomen.”

It was not just regular users and followers that made a point to comment. Ironically, NBC’s “Dateline” wrote “Screenshotted” underneath the post, which itself caught the attention of a lot of social media users.