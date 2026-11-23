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“Michael” director Antoine Fuqua has been accused of assault and battery after allegedly striking an assistant bar manager in the face with a gun following a dispute with his children in Hollywood back in February.

William Rosenthal is seeking $50,000, medical expenses and further damages after sustaining “severe physical and mental injuries,” per his complaint filed in Los Angeles on Friday. Rosenthal also accused Fuqua of using “a racial and antisemitic slur” against him in the process, with another party spitting at him.