“Michael” director Antoine Fuqua has been accused of assault and battery after allegedly striking an assistant bar manager in the face with a gun following a dispute with his children in Hollywood back in February.
William Rosenthal is seeking $50,000, medical expenses and further damages after sustaining “severe physical and mental injuries,” per his complaint filed in Los Angeles on Friday. Rosenthal also accused Fuqua of using “a racial and antisemitic slur” against him in the process, with another party spitting at him.
According to Rosenthal, he refused to allow a group of “visibly overly intoxicated” individuals enter Good Times at Davey Wayne’s on Feb. 14 — with one of the people involved allegedly being Fuqua’s daughter. The filmmaker and son Brando then reportedly showed up at the bar an hour-and-a-half later, accusing Rosenthal of pepper-spraying his daughter, which the man refuted.
“As a result, Defendant Antoine Fuqua pulled out a handgun and struck Plaintiff in the face. After striking Plaintiff, Defendant Antoine Fuqua directed a racial and antisemitic slur at Plaintiff and threatened to kill him,” the documents state. “As Plaintiff staggered back in pain, Defendant Brandon Fuqua, appeared and approached Plaintiff and forcefully swung a handgun at Plaintiff’s face. Defendants Antoine Fuqua and Brando Fuqua then pointed their handguns at Plaintiff, placing him in imminent fear for his life, before fleeing down the street.”
Rosenthal claims he suffered a head injury, a nose fracture, lacerations to the skin, PTSD, severe emotional distress, depression, anxiety and even severe scarring, some of which he says could result in “permanent disability.” He also lists 50 unnamed Does in his intentional infliction of emotional distress complaint.
TheWrap has reached out to Fuqua’s team for comment.