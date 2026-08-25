Dolly Parton’s Life in Photos: From the Grand Ole Opry to the Oscars | Gallery

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Dolly Parton, the country music legend whose career stretched across music, film, television, business and philanthropy, leaves behind one of the most expansive legacies in American entertainment.

Her early breakthrough came through “The Porter Wagoner Show,” where she became a national star before launching a hugely successful solo career. Songs including “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors” and “I Will Always Love You” established her as one of country music’s defining singer-songwriters.

But Parton’s ambitions extended well beyond music. She made her film debut in 1980’s “9 to 5,” starring alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin and writing and performing the film’s hit title song. She went on to build an entertainment empire that included Dollywood, the Tennessee theme park that became both a major tourist attraction and a celebration of her Appalachian roots.

Repeatedly recognized by the entertainment industry and the American cultural establishment, she received the National Medal of Arts in 2005, was honored by the Kennedy Center in 2006, received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011 and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

Take a journey through just some of these many milestones and achievements — of which Parton had innumerable — in the photo gallery below.