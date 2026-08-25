Dolly Parton’s Life in Photos: From the Grand Ole Opry to the Oscars | Gallery

Dolly Parton, the country music legend whose career stretched across music, film, television, business and philanthropy, leaves behind one of the most expansive legacies in American entertainment.
Her early breakthrough came through “The Porter Wagoner Show,” where she became a national star before launching a hugely successful solo career. Songs including “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors” and “I Will Always Love You” established her as one of country music’s defining singer-songwriters.
But Parton’s ambitions extended well beyond music. She made her film debut in 1980’s “9 to 5,” starring alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin and writing and performing the film’s hit title song. She went on to build an entertainment empire that included Dollywood, the Tennessee theme park that became both a major tourist attraction and a celebration of her Appalachian roots.
Repeatedly recognized by the entertainment industry and the American cultural establishment, she received the National Medal of Arts in 2005, was honored by the Kennedy Center in 2006, received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011 and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.
Take a journey through just some of these many milestones and achievements — of which Parton had innumerable — in the photo gallery below.
Dolly Parton and her “The Porter Wagoner Show” collaborator Porter Wagoner perform onstage circa 1967.
Dolly Parton poses for the camera with DJs backstage at the Grand Ole Opry circa 1970 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Dolly Parton performs onstage with an acoustic guitar circa 1974 hot off the success of “Jolene.”
American musicians Les Paul, Dolly Parton, Chet Atkins and Freddy Fender pose together during the 19th annual Grammy Awards at the Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, on Feb. 19, 1977.
Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin attend the premiere of “9 to 5” at the Sutton Theater on Dec. 14, 1980 in New York City.
Dolly Parton attends the 53rd Annual Academy Awards on March 31, 1981 at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles.
Dolly Parton poses for a portrait at Dollywood on Oct. 24, 1988 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
Dolly Parton accepts at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 32nd Annual Awards at the Sheraton New York Hotel and Towers in New York City on June 14, 2001.
President George W. Bush (C) and first lady Laura Bush (3rd-R) stand with the Kennedy Center honorees (L-R) during a reception for the annual Kennedy Center Honors Gala on Dec. 3, 2006 in Washington, D.C.
Maren Morris, Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus perform onstage during the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on Feb. 10, 2019 in Los Angeles.
Dolly Parton attends a press conference before a performance celebrating her 50-year anniversary with the Grand Ole Opry at The Grand Ole Opry on Oct. 12, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Dolly Parton performs during A Night Of Covenant House Stars on May 18, 2020. The annual gala benefit went virtual due to the COVID pandemic, during which time the entertainer played a pivotal role in raising awareness and finding a vaccine.
Inductee Dolly Parton performs onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 5, 2022 in Los Angeles.