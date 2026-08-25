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Dolly Parton Remembered: Lily Tomlin, Kacey Musgraves and More Mourn the Legendary Entertainer

The prolific singer-songwriter’s nephew announced her death in an Instagram video Tuesday

Dolly Parton attends the opening of Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum's new exhibit 'Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker' at Country Music Hall of Fame (Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Dolly Parton attends the opening of Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum's new exhibit 'Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker' at Country Music Hall of Fame (Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
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Colleagues and admirers of Dolly Parton paid tribute to the late country music icon after the announcement of her death Tuesday.

Her “9 to 5” co-star Lily Tomlin was among the first to honor the late “I Will Always Love You” singer with a black and white picture of the two of them in their youth, stating simply “No words.”

President Donald Trump said that he would lower flags to half-staff for the entire week to honor the American legend in his tribute.

“Very sad to report that Dolly Parton, one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER, has just passed away,” he wrote in a Truth Social post. “This is a true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will. In her honor, I am lowering the American flag throughout the United States for a one week period beginning tonight at 6:00PM. Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you.”

Dolly Parton attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 5, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
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Others flooded the comment section of her most recent Instagram post in which her nephew and head of security Bryan Seaver confirmed her passing.

“Thank you, Dolly! You made the world a better place <3,” Leslie Mann commented on the video.

“Dolly was one of a kind. What a legend and we will all miss her dearly,” comedian Heather McMahan added.

Country star Kacey Musgraves mourned Parton on X, saying “no one talk to me today.”

“This really really hurts,” she wrote. “The world feels a lot less sparkly all of a sudden.”

The Country Music Association honored the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award winner for her six decades-long career and her contributions to country music at large.

“At the end of the day, few artists define Country Music better than the one-word, Dolly,” Sarah Trahern, Country Music Association CEO, said. “Over her decades-long career, I worked with her on a number of programs. She was always the most professional in every setting, often walking off the bus in heels and hair and makeup ready to go, before expected and before the cast and crew.”

“However, along with the music, our biggest loss today is her work as a philanthropist and the genuine difference she has made in people’s lives throughout the world. There will only ever be one Dolly,” she added.

Dolly Parton (Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for American Greetings) and Taylor Swift (Credit:Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for for TAS Rights Management)
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Keke Palmer, who worked with the singer-songwriter on the musical dramedy film “Joyful Noise,” paid tribute to the singer. She shared a picture of them on set together from 2012.

Keith Urban said in an Instagram story he was “heartbroken.”

Seth MacFarlane said “the world is a dimmer place today without her” in his tribute to the legend. The two shared the screen on comedy sci-fi series “The Orville.”

“I had the extraordinary experience of working with her on ‘The Orville,’ and it was a joy to discover that she really was exactly the person we all hoped she was,” he wrote in a post to X. “Her kindness, generosity, and authenticity were evident from moment one, and the benign yet assured command she maintained over her empire was obvious from the genuine love and trust you could see from everyone who worked for her. The world is a dimmer place today without her.

Kristin Chenoweth shared that she was heartbroken to hear the news of Parton’s passing in a carousel post on Instagram.

“I met Dolly on several occasions and she always made me feel like one of her own,” she wrote. “She even agreed to sing with me on one of my records. My ultimate inspiration. The world has lost one of the best but I know we will never forget her because she is impossible to forget. I love you Dolly and I will ALWAYS love you.” 

Read more reactions to Parton’s passing below:

Dolly Parton attends the opening of Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's new exhibit "Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker" on May 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
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Tess Patton

Tess Patton is a TV business reporter for TheWrap, covering the creator economy, microseries, podcasting and AI. She joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. She has covered a range of beats from Los Angeles wildfire recovery to carpet coverage at the Emmys and the Academy Awards. Tess has received awards for…

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