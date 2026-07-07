Dolly Parton Musical Sets Broadway Opening for Singer’s 81st Birthday

Dolly Parton is bringing her life story to Broadway this winter, with “Dolly: A True Original Musical” set to open Jan. 19, 2027 — the country icon’s 81st birthday.

The show will begin preview performances Dec. 7 at the St. James Theatre in New York. Tickets go on sale to the general public July 10 at 10 a.m. ET, with presales for fans and Capital One cardholders starting July 8.

The musical traces Parton’s rise from the Smoky Mountains to global stardom through her own words and songs, including hits like “I Will Always Love You,” “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors” and “9 to 5.” Parton wrote the book with two-time Emmy Award winner Maria S. Schlatter and contributed both classic hits and new musical material written for the production. Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher directs.

“My whole life has been a musical. A grand ole opera really and I can’t wait to present it to you on Broadway,” Parton said in a statement. “I hope you enjoy watching as much as I’ve enjoyed livin’ it.”

Sher said the musical allows Parton to reveal her unfiltered story in her own words for the first time.

“Despite all of that genuine love, Dolly has never really shared her story before,” he said. “She’s offered glimpses and peeks, but this musical allows her to reveal the unfiltered story in her own words.”

The production had its world premiere last summer in Nashville at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Belmont University, where it became the venue’s most successful production. The sold-out run made international headlines.

The creative team includes two-time Tony and Grammy winner Stephen Oremus as music supervisor, Emmy Award winner Mandy Moore as choreographer, Tony Award winner Derek McLane for scenic design and Tony Award winner Donald Holder for lighting design. The production carries an advisory that it may be inappropriate for ages 8 and under.

Parton has sold over 100 million albums worldwide and is an inductee in both the Country Music and Rock & Roll Halls of Fame. She has written over 3,000 songs across six decades.

Producers are Parton, Danny Nozell, Adam Speers for ATG Productions and Gavin Kalin Productions. The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development presents the Broadway engagement. Casting will be announced in the coming weeks.