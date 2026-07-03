Dolly Parton Thanks Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for $2 Million Donation With One Cheeky Request

Dolly Parton has a unique request for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ahead of their upcoming wedding.

In a video message thanking the couple for their $2 million donation to her Imagination Library, the “Jolene” singer jokingly asked whether she could have their firstborn child, while expressing her gratitude ahead of their big day.

“Taylor and Travis, it’s Dolly,” Parton said in a Friday Instagram video. “I was just told that you two are making a donation of $2 million to my Imagination Library. Thank you, thank you, thank you. I’m blown away and overjoyed with that gratitude.”

“Now it’s evident that you two have made giving back a key part of your lives. So hey, when you have your firstborn, can I have it?” she said. “Because that is gonna be one special baby.”

Parton went on to share more information about the Dollywood Foundation, adding that the charity’s mission is to “dream more, care more, learn more, and be more,” and that, thanks to Swift and Kelce’s donation, it will “continue that mission in even bigger ways.”

“So thank you, and know that I will always love you,” Parton sang, referencing her 1974 hit.



Ahead of their wedding day, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce donated $26 million to charities across the United States. The singer’s longtime publicist, Tree Paine, confirmed the donation and the list of organizations benefiting from the couple’s generosity. The couple, who are expected to marry at Madison Square Garden on Friday, made contributions to nine New York City organizations, including Food Bank For New York City, City Harvest and Musical Mentors.

While Swift and Kelce have not commented on the donations — or on the wedding itself — a number of the organizations have thanked them and disclosed how much they received.

“We are incredibly grateful for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s generous $1 million donation to City Harvest. This donation is a love letter to New York, and a bold commitment to our efforts to ensure that no New Yorker goes hungry,” Jilly Stephens, CEO of City Harvest, said in a statement. “Their support comes at a critical time, with visits to New York City soup kitchens and food pantries near record highs and expected to increase further in response to federal funding cuts.”

“We are incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for their extraordinarily generous and unexpected gift,” Melissa Cherney, the Rhode Island Community Food Bank CEO, said in the group’s own statement. “As the need across our communities continues to grow, this $1 million donation will go a long way in helping us purchase and distribute the nutritious, culturally appropriate food that Rhode Islanders deserve. I hope their gift inspires others; it has certainly inspired us.”