Travis Kelce Responds to AI-Generated Photo of His and Taylor Swift’s Wedding

Travis Kelce has responded to an AI-generated image jokingly posted from his and Taylor Swift’s wedding.

On Thursday, while the rumored rehearsal for Swift and Kelce’s wedding at Madison Square Garden was taking place, comedian Bert Kreischer posted an AI-generated image to Instagram showing himself standing between the near-newlyweds. In the image, Kelce and Kreischer wear tuxedos while Swift wears a long-sleeve wedding dress. Kreischer is looking off-camera while Swift and Kelce face the camera.

“The moment @jason.kelce called me over to the bar for a shot,” the comedian posted.

Kelce clearly thought the gag was funny. He responded in the comments section with a number of laughing emojis. It’s the closest either Swift or Kelce have come to publicly acknowledging the wedding.

After weeks of speculation, AP News confirmed Wednesday via an unnamed law enforcement official briefed on the security plans that the wedding would indeed take place on Friday. The organization also obtained a permit that seemed to hint at the wedding schedule for the event. The permit was an application for a “Special Event at MSG” that is set to start at 5 p.m. ET and run as late as 4 a.m. ET the following day.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed that the department was aware and tracking, as the permit also called for street closures overnight Thursday to set up drive-through tents and entrances for the big day.

“The NYPD will of course have a detail in place, but I’m not going to go into more specifics at this time,” Tisch said, according to AP.

The couple went the extra mile to spread the wealth ahead of their big day. It was announced Thursday that Swift and Kelce had donated $26 million across 20 charities before tying the knot.