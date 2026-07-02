Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Love Story Through the Years | Photos

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are due to be wed over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, so it’s time to take a trip down memory lane.

Their love story has been “Enchanted” from day one, with Kelce attempting to give the pop star a token of affection through a friendship bracelet at her record-breaking Eras Tour in 2023.

After the Kansas City Chiefs tight end joked on his podcast “New Heights” about not being able to give Swift his number, word reportedly got back to Swift and the two began their relationship privately.

From there, Swift made the first public move, attending her first Chiefs game sitting with Kelce’s mother, Donna, in September 2023. A month later, they stepped out of the “Saturday Night Live” afterparty hand in hand. It was, in fact, romantic.

By November, Swift made it official on the Eras Tour stage in Argentina, changing the lyrics in her “Midnights” hit “Karma” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.” The duo even shared a backstage kiss following the show.

Flash forward, and Taylor and Travis are taking on the world together. Swift brought Kelce onstage during “The Tortured Poets Department” set of her show in London. A year later, Swift appeared on the NFL star’s podcast “New Heights.” Kelce later revealed that the podcast was recorded just hours before he asked her to marry him.

Swift officially announced their engagement in an Instagram post in August 2025. Now the couple is preparing for their “I dos,” which are set to take place at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

This may be as close to a royal wedding as Americans get, so keep reading for a full timeline of the couple’s three-year relationship.

(Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 24: Singer Taylor Swift watches the game with Donna Kielce Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) mom against the Chicago Bears on September 24th, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

(Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 24: A fan holds a sign supporting Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

(Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) MINNEAPOLIS, MN – OCTOBER 8: A Minnesota Vikings fan holds a sign for Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift during an NFL football game at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 8, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift arrive at SNL Afterparty on October 15, 2023 in New York City.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dinner at Waverly Inn on October 15, 2023 in New York City.

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 22: Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react to a touchdown scored by Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

(Photo by Kara Durrette/Getty Images) KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 22: Kansas City Chiefs fans hold signs for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

(Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) Fans hold up placards referring to Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce during the NFL game between Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs at the Waldstadion in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany on November 5, 2023. Kansas City Chiefs won the match 21:14.

(Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) KANSAS CITY, MO – NOVEMBER 20: Kansas City Chiefs fans hold giant cutouts of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce during an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 20, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift embrace after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images) TOPSHOT – US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end #87 Travis Kelce embrace after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024.

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 5: Taylor Swift stands next to Ed Kelce, father of Travis Kelce, during pregame warmups prior to the regular season game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 5, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

(Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 05: A Kansas City Chiefs fan holds a sign for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 5, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

(Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management ) LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 23: Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce, during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2024 in London, England.

(Photo by MEGA/GC Images) NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 7: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seen leaving Karen Elson Wedding on September 7, 2024 in New York, New York.

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Brittany Mahomes attend the Men’s Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seen at the Men’s Final between Fritz and Sinner at the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships on September 08, 2024 in New York City.

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images) US musician Taylor Swift and US NFL football player Travis Kelce attend the men’s final match between Italy’s Jannik Sinner and USA’s Taylor Fritz on day fourteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 8, 2024.

(Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 11: Taylor Swift (L) and Travis Kelce are seen in SoHo on October 11, 2024 in New York City.

(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 14: Jerrod Carmichael, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Game One of the American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 14, 2024 in New York City.

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – NOVEMBER 10: Kansas City Chiefs fans hold up signs of Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift in the fourth quarter of a game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

(Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 28: Taylor Swift (L) and Travis Kelce are seen in the Meatpacking District on December 28, 2024 in New York City.

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 18: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift celebrates Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs touchdown against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 26: Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 26: Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) SUNRISE, FLORIDA – JUNE 12: Travis Kelce, left, Taylor Swift and Aric Jones react as the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers play during the first period in Game Four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 12, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida.

(Credit: YouTube/New Heights) AUG 13: Taylor Swift on “New Heights” podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce.

(Credit: Taylor Swift/Instagram) AUG 26: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged. The popstar announced in an Instagram post.

(Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images) PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: The SHI Stadium scoreboard displays a message to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after their announcement of their engagement earlier in the week during the first half of the game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio Bobcats at SHI Stadium on August 28, 2025 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – AUGUST 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs, Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce watch during the first half of the game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Arrowhead Stadium on August 28, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – AUGUST 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts as fiancee Taylor Swift smiles while watching from a suite during the second half of the game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Arrowhead Stadium on August 28, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.

(Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) KANSAS CITY, MO – OCTOBER 12: Kansas City Chiefs fans hold a flag celebrating Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s engagement during an NFL game between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs on October 12, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

(Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images) NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 5: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen on November 5, 2025 in New York City.

(Photo by Aeon/GC Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 06: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seen in NoHo on November 06, 2025 in New York City.

(Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) A detail view of a shoe charm depicting singer-songwriter Taylor Swift wearing a jersey of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

(Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) A detail view of a shoe charm depicting Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

(Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) A detail view of a shoe charm depicting the NFL shield logo with the words Taylor’s Version. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is engaged to singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, and sombr attend the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift attend the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) HOLLYWOOD CA MARCH 26, 2026 Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Taylor Swift, Alysa Liu, and Travis Kelce attend the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Aeon/GCImages) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 15: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seen in SoHo on May 15, 2026 in New York City.

(Photo by Aeon/GC Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 16: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce out in Brooklyn on May 16, 2026 in New York City.

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) CLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 23: (L-R) Singer Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend Game Three between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 23, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) CLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 23: (L-R) Singer Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend Game Three between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 23, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) CLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 23: (L-R) Singer Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs kiss during Game Three between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 23, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) CLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 23: Travis Kelce (R) of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts as Singer Taylor Swift (L) looks on during the fourth quarter in Game Three between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 23, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.