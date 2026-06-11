Taylor Swift Fans Drag TMZ for Threatening to Release Wedding Guest List

Taylor Swift fans are jumping on TMZ for threatening to release the alleged guest list for her and Travis Kelce’s upcoming wedding.

The gossip website has been full steam ahead on covering the upcoming nuptials between the pop idol and NFL star. They previously stated that the ongoing rumor was for the wedding to take place at Madison Square Garden on July 3 – and that they rented the place out for three days which goes to the tune of $1 million a day.

Now they’re saying they’ve acquired a guest list of those making the cut for what is likely to be the wedding of the year. This did not sit right with Swift’s rabid fanbase who seemed to advocate for privacy for her big day despite being so locked in on her every move normally.

“Did Taylor tell you to reveal it to the public or did you steal the list and decide to reveal it without Taylor’s consent,” one X user asked.

“Leave her alone you vultures, it’s her wedding day,” another posted on the video of TMZ saying they had the list.

TMZ is saying that the invites were not sent out in a physical form. Rather, Swift and Kelce called those directly to extend their invitation to the big day. Whether or not TMZ actually has the invite has not stopped the fans from going after them.

Below are some of the strongest reactions Swift’s fans have had about the news.

Leave her alone you vultures it’s her wedding day — Ines ❤️‍🔥 (@rumorfromines) June 11, 2026

tmz be normal for once challenge failed — poppy🪩🫶🏻🍷fan girly (@taylormoments13) June 11, 2026

What a loser thing to do. Get your own life. — madwoman🩵 (@geenacheena) June 11, 2026

Yeah right. TMZ is a sewer. Anything for clickbait and attention. — GypsySpirit (@GypsySpirit13) June 11, 2026

TMZ always gonna be invasive as hell — RyanCLea (@lea_3451) June 11, 2026

Did Taylor tell you to reveal it to the public or did you stole the list and decide to reveal it without Taylor’s consent? — MARC 🙈 (Taylor’s Version) (@BtDecember13) June 11, 2026

i legit don’t care🫪 let taylor have her wedding in peace — ryan⸆⸉ ✩ (@vintageglow13) June 11, 2026