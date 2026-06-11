NBA Finals: Taylor Swift Receives Warm Welcome at Madison Square Garden Days After Trump Was Booed | Video

Taylor Swift attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden Wednesday evening, where the singer was met with a warm welcome.

The “I Knew It, I Knew You” singer was rumored to be attending the big game earlier on Wednesday. Her presence at the game came over two weeks after she attended the New York Knicks’ playoff game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland, Oh. alongside fiancé Travis Kelce. She was clearly rooting for the Knicks Wednesday night, however, as she rocked the team’s colors while wearing a shirt that said “Stevie Knicks.”

Swift proudly showed off her unique Knicks merch while being broadcasted on the jumbotron, with the attendees at the Garden responding with thunderous applause.

Watch Swift’s warm welcome below.

Taylor Swift gets some LOUD cheers from fans! pic.twitter.com/YWBAMFVi7j — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 11, 2026

Swift’s welcome at the storied sports arena was notably different from the reception President Donald Trump received on Monday, when he was met with a deafening bout of boos from the Garden crowd, interrupting the National Anthem.

Of course, the Grammy winner’s decision to attend the game didn’t significantly impact fans’ arrival times — unlike Trump, whose presence caused hours of delays in heightened security and secret service protocol leading up to tip-off.

Taylor Swift reacts before Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

After it was confirmed that Trump was set to attend Game 3, the New York Knicks issued a warning about tightened security measures, writing on X, “As we move closer to Game 3 of the NBS Finals on Monday night, Madison Square Garden and the United States Secret Service want to help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all ticket holders by sharing important security procedures that will be in place.”

The statement continued: “A strict no-bag policy will be in effect, and fans should make every effort to limit personal items to an absolute minimum. Fans should expect enhanced security measures when entering Madison Square Garden, including TSA-style screening procedures. Guests are strongly encouraged to arrive at least two hours before tip-off to allow additional time for screening and entry.”

Additionally, the U.S. Secret Service and the NYPD determined that a watch party could not be held outside the Garden for Game 3, further frustrating fans.

In contrast, Swift was just one of many celebrities in attendance to watch the Knicks play the San Antonio Spurs. In fact, Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Jay-Z, Ben Stiller, Timothée Chalamet, Larry David and more celebrities have been present amid the NBA finals.