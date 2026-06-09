Trump Booed at Knicks NBA Finals Game in New York, Interrupting National Anthem | Video

President Donald Trump’s planned attendance at Monday’s NBA Finals Game in support of the New York Knicks caused quite a stir in the lead-up to tip-off — and that noise continued, literally, into the National Anthem.

The president was met with a deafening bout of boos from the Madison Square Garden crowd during the National Anthem on Monday, caught below via ABC’s telecast and from the perspective of an arena-goer.

The moment came after the president’s trip to New York caused hours of delays in heightened security and secret service protocol before the game.

Watch the now-viral moment in video highlights below.

🚨 BREAKING: MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ERUPTS IN BOOS AS DONALD TRUMP IS SHOWN ON SCREEN pic.twitter.com/CUfksdX331 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 9, 2026

Here's what the booing sounded like inside MSG when Trump was shown on the Jumbotron: https://t.co/IeTG6c6zLb — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 9, 2026

The New York Knicks issued a warning about tightened security measures on Saturday, writing on X, “As we move closer to Game 3 of the NBS Finals on Monday night, Madison Square Garden and the United States Secret Service want to help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all ticket holders by sharing important security procedures that will be in place.”

The statement continued: “A strict no-bag policy will be in effect, and fans should make every effort to limit personal items to an absolute minimum. Fans should expect enhanced security measures when entering Madison Square Garden, including TSA-style screening procedures. Guests are strongly encouraged to arrive at least two hours before tip-off to allow additional time for screening and entry.”

Shortly after this statement was released, the U.S. Secret Service and the NYPD determined that a watch party could not be held outside the Garden, further frustrating fans.

However, Mayor Zohran Mamdani then announced that a Bryant Park-based watch party would take its place.

“These watch parties have become a celebration of New York City itself,” Mamdani said. “From every borough and every neighborhood, this city has come together to cheer on the Knicks and share in a moment that belongs to all of us. That’s why we’re adding Bryant Park as an additional watch party location, so even more fans can be part of this incredible Knicks Finals run. Whether you join us in Bryant Park, Central Park or at Brooklyn Bowl, we invite New Yorkers to come together and support our team. Let’s go Knicks.”

Nonetheless, the situation had everyone from Whoopi Goldberg to Stephen A. Smith to San Antonio Spurs player De’Aaron Fox weighing in on the situation, with the majority deciding that Trump’s presence was a nuisance.

Countless ticket holders took to social media to complain about the long lines to enter the Garden on Monday, with security lines stretching multiple blocks and taking several hours.

Still, the Garden was packed with Knicks and Spurs fans for the Game 3 tip-off.