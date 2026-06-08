Whoopi Goldberg Makes Rare Show of Support for Trump Ahead of Knicks NBA Finals Game | Video

Whoopi Goldberg made a rare show of support for Donald Trump ahead of his presence at Game 3 of the NBA finals on Monday, reminding “The View” studio audience that the president is originally a New Yorker.

In fact, during that morning’s “The View,” Goldberg defended both President Trump and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s right to cheer on the Knicks as the New York team pursues its first NBA championship since 1973.

“I’m sorry, Trump and Mayor Mamdani are Knicks fans and have been. They’re New Yorkers,” Goldberg said in defense of the politicians. “There’s nothing either one of them can do to change what’s happening in this city for this team.”

As one of Goldberg’s co-hosts accused her of potentially jinxing the Knicks with this comment, the Oscar winner pushed back, “I don’t think anything can jinx anything.”

“I think these guys are on a mission,” Golderberg said of the Knicks players. “They’re like the Blues Brothers, they’re on a mission from God. And they have been winning and doing everything – and, you know, you could be buck naked up in the box and ain’t nobody paying attention.”

Knicks fan Whoopi Goldberg defends Trump and Mamdani attending the game 3 of the NBA finals to see the Knicks play (she even uses Trump's real name): "Trump and Mayor Mamdani are Knicks fans and have been, they're New Yorkers." pic.twitter.com/2DUkiDi5ay — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 8, 2026

Yet, Goldberg was far more understanding than most on Monday, as several celebrities spoke out against Trump’s upcoming presence at Madison Square Garden.

For instance, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York) publicly questioned Trump’s allegiance to the Knicks, telling reporters on Monday: “It also is not clear to me that Donald Trump is a big Knicks fan. I mean, does this guy even know the difference between Karl Rove and Karl-Anthony Towns?!? I don’t think so. He’s just injecting himself into the NBA Finals because he always has to bring the MAGA circus into town and that’s unfortunate.”

Hakeem Jeffries: "It also is not clear to me that Donald Trump is a big Knicks fan. I mean does this guy even know the difference between Karl Rove and Karl-Anthony Towns?!? I don't think so. He's just injecting himself into the NBA Finals because he always has to bring the MAGA… pic.twitter.com/zwcZurlflm — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 8, 2026

Additionally, San Antonio Spurs player De’Aaron Fox, who is expected to play in Game 3, highlighted the complications that come with Trump being at the Garden.

“The president being here just makes it inconvenient on everybody else,” he told reporters on Monday. “We’ve got, obviously, more security. We’ve got to send stuff early. I think our buses are a little [bit] earlier. So, that’s that.”

De'Aaron Fox on Trump attending the Knicks game:



"The president being here just makes it inconvenient on everybody else" pic.twitter.com/fb2ZpKzvos — FactPost (@factpostnews) June 8, 2026

And, as we previously reported, Stephen A. Smith declared that Trump had “no business showing up in New York City,” adding, “It is selfish, it is narcissistic, it is ridiculous that he is coming to this game.”

The New York Knicks issued a warning about tightened security measures on Saturday, writing on X, “As we move closer to Game 3 of the NBS Finals on Monday night, Madison Square Garden and the United States Secret Service want to help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all ticket holders by sharing important security procedures that will be in place.”

The statement continued: “A strict no-bag policy will be in effect, and fans should make every effort to limit personal items to an absolute minimum. Fans should expect enhanced security measures when entering Madison Square Garden, including TSA-style screening procedures. Guests are strongly encouraged to arrive at least two hours before tip-off to allow additional time for screening and entry.”

Shortly after this statement was released, the U.S. Secret Service and the NYPD determined that a watch party could not be held outside the Garden, further frustrating fans.

However, Mayor Mamdani then announced that a Bryant Park-based watch party would take its place.

“These watch parties have become a celebration of New York City itself,” Mamdani said. “From every borough and every neighborhood, this city has come together to cheer on the Knicks and share in a moment that belongs to all of us. That’s why we’re adding Bryant Park as an additional watch party location, so even more fans can be part of this incredible Knicks Finals run. Whether you join us in Bryant Park, Central Park or at Brooklyn Bowl, we invite New Yorkers to come together and support our team. Let’s go Knicks.”

Game 3 of the NBA Finals will air at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.