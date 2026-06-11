Knicks Radio Team Roasted Over Hot-Mic Swipe at Taylor Swift During NBA Finals: ‘Bitter for No Reason’

Monica McNutt, the lead radio analyst for the New York Knicks, faced heat from Taylor Swift’s devoted fanbase after she appeared to take a swipe at the singer during Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The sports analyst seemingly questioned the sincerity of Swift’s support of the New York Knicks during their face-off against the San Antonio Spurs, noting in a hot-mic moment captured and shared on X by Barstool Sports, “She’s not a Knicks fan, get out of here, girl.”

McNutt’s comment came after fellow Knicks radio team members, including Tyler Murray, tried to deduce whether Swift was actually in the crowd. (The Grammy winner’s presence at Game 4 was expected after an earlier report surfaced on Wednesday.)

Watch the hot-mic moment below.

“Is that Taylor Swift down there?”



“She’s not a Knicks fan, get out of here girl”



The Knicks radio team didn’t know they were on air pic.twitter.com/9O5PPD7H4s — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 11, 2026

Of course, it didn’t take long for Swifties to sound off on the radio professional over the comment, with many accusing McNutt of making an unnecessary dig.

“Always unfortunate when women are bitter about other women for no reason,” one critic wrote on X. Another chimed in with, “What’s funny is she sang the national anthem for them when she was 12. She has always been a Knicks fan.”

A third demanded an apology, writing on X, “I hope this woman apologizes for her unprofessional behavior when she finds out Taylor is in fact a Knicks fan and has been since she was a teenager.”

“Bitter for no reason,” a fourth fan sounded off. “Gatekeeping being a Knicks fan is WILD.”

Some were a bit more understanding, choosing to instead remind McNutt that she should be a bit more mindful of her hot mic. “I always assume I’m near a hot mic, just in case,” one X user quipped. “Every thought I have is internal for this reason. I haven’t spoken since 1997.”

Barstool Sports’ own Dave Portnoy even weighed in on the situation, commenting on X, “Damn. Hate to see @McNuttMonica hating on Taylor Swift. Lots of new faces in the crowd. Don’t see her singling them out. Knicks are falling apart at the seams.”

A representative for the Garden did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

While McNutt may not have been stoked to see Swift at Game 4, the singer received quite the welcome at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

As we previously reported, Swift arrived at the Garden rocking the team’s colors on a shirt that said “Stevie Knicks.” She proudly showed off her unique Knicks merch while being broadcasted on the jumbotron, with the attendees at the Garden responding with thunderous applause.

Swift attended the game alongside members of the band HAIM and Mariska Hargitay.