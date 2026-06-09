Charles Barkley Goes Viral Over Comment on Cardi B’s Appearance at NBA Finals: ‘Man Said the Quiet Part Loud as Hell’

Charles Barkley went viral during the Game 3 broadcast of the NBA Finals after commenting on Cardi B’s appearance during her halftime performance.

As the “WAP” rapper performed “Bodak Yellow” in a grey bustier for the sold out-crowd at Madison Square Garden, one sports commentator noted that the analysts were stuck competing with Cardi B for the fans’ attention. Barkley quickly chimed in, noting, “I don’t know if those [are] B’s. That might be Cardi D’s,” prompting laughter from his peers.

The internet responded strongly to the comment as well, with the moment being snipped and shared a number of times on X. In fact, Barstool Sports posted the moment to their account, garnering over 700,000 views in less than an hour.

“We have lost Charles Barkley tonight folks,” the sports media company commented.

The commentary didn’t stop there, as countless fans chimed in on the now-viral remark. “Never change Charles, never change,” one fan commented. Another responded with, “I’d pay an unreasonable amount of money to see the B roll of Shaq when that was said.”

A third fan noted, “Chuck just casually upgraded her to Cardi D’s mid broadcast. Man said the quiet part loud as hell. Legend.”

“I don’t know if those B’s. Those might be Cardi D’s”



We have lost Charles Barkley tonight folks https://t.co/ZzStZF5VRL — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 9, 2026

However, plenty of people were offended by Barkley’s behavior, with one vocal critic calling it out as sexist.

“The man is a grown adult on national television reducing a performer to her body like it’s 1995,” the X user stated. “It’s not funny, it’s not clever, it’s just sad.”

A Cardi B fan expressed a similar sentiment, writing on X, “What exactly were they laughing about, Cardi is a queen. She’s one not to be joked with.”

However, Cardi B appeared unbothered by Barkley’s quip, as the Grammy winner reposted an upload from a fan account that highlighted how “Cardi D” was trending at No. 7 Monday evening.

Looks like it will take a lot more than that to rattle Cardi B.