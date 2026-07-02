Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Schedule Revealed: What Time the Festivities Begin

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding schedule has landed online.

According to the AP, a permit was obtained that gives a look the start times for the event taking place at Madison Square Garden on Friday. The city permit is an application for a “Special Event at MSG” that is set to start at 5 p.m. ET tomorrow and run as late as 4 a.m. ET the following day. There is also mention of a “pre-party celebration” on Thursday starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

After weeks of speculation, AP News confirmed Wednesday via an unnamed law enforcement official briefed on the security plans that the wedding would indeed take place on Friday. The confirmation came after outlets as varied as TMZ to CBS News filmed outside the iconic Midtown Manhattan arena as staging and tech crew unloaded trucks, rolled out carpets and began readying the space for some previously unnamed event over the July 4 holiday weekend.

Law enforcement and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani have not spoken much about the event but NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed that the department was aware and tracking.

“The NYPD will of course have a detail in place, but I’m not going to go into more specifics at this time,” Tisch said, according to AP.

The obtained permit also detailed that following the pre-celebration rehearsal on Thursday, streets around MSG would close overnight for crews to set up entrances and drive-through tents.

The couple went the extra mile to spread the wealth ahead of their big day. It was announced Thursday that Swift and Kelce had donated $26 million across 20 charities before tying the knot.