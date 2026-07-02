Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Donate $26 Million Across 20 Charities Ahead of Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spread the wealth and donated $26 million across 20 charities in the run-up to their big wedding.

It was announced Thursday that the couple made a major charitable donation ahead of what is expected to be a lavish wedding. The singer’s longtime publicist, Tree Paine, confirmed the donation and the list of organizations benefiting from the couple’s generosity.

“This week, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift donated $26 million to charities across the United States,” the statement said.

The list of the charities, and where they are located, include:

City Harvest

New York City

New York City Food Bank For NYC

New York Cares

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

Harvesters – The Community Food Network

Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO The Store

Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Helping Harvest

Reading, PA

Reading, PA Rhode Island Community Food Bank

Feeding America

National

National ASPCA

National

National Dolly Parton”s Imagination Library

National

National Grammy In The Schools

National

National Education Through Music

New York, NY

New York, NY Answer The Call

New York, NY

New York, NY Musical Mentors

New York, NY

New York, NY After-School All- Stars

New York, NY

New York, NY After-School All-Stars

Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, OH MSK Kids, the pediatric cancer program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Children & Teen and Adolescents & Young Adult (AYA) Programs

Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU Langone

Children’s Mercy Hospital

Kansas City, MO

While Swift and Kelce have not said anything themselves about the charities receiving the donations — or about the wedding in general at this point — some of the organizations are thanking the two and disclosing how much they received.

“We are incredibly grateful for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s generous $1 million donation to City Harvest. This donation is a love letter to New York, and a bold commitment to our efforts to ensure that no New Yorker goes hungry,” Jilly Stephens, CEO of City Harvest, said in a statement. “Their support comes at a critical time, with visits to New York City soup kitchens and food pantries near record highs and expected to increase further in response to federal funding cuts.”

“We are incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for their extraordinarily generous and unexpected gift,” Melissa Cherney, the Rhode Island Community Food Bank CEO, said in the group’s own statement. “As the need across our communities continues to grow, this $1 million donation will go a long way in helping us purchase and distribute the nutritious, culturally appropriate food that Rhode Islanders deserve. I hope their gift inspires others; it has certainly inspired us.”

The Grammy Museum also thanked the couple for “their transformative gift” to help the museum’s work.

#GRAMMYs museum addresses a ‘Thank You’ note to Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce for their donation. pic.twitter.com/xeGDP3Y9lS — The Taylor Swift Updates (@theTSupdates) July 2, 2026

After weeks of heated speculation, AP News confirmed the couple’s wedding would be at Madison Square Garden Wednesday via an unnamed law enforcement official briefed on the security plans. The confirmation came after outlets as varied as TMZ to CBS News filmed outside the iconic Midtown Manhattan arena as staging and tech crew unloaded trucks, rolled out carpets and began readying the space for some previously unnamed event over the July 4 holiday weekend.

The Swift and Kelce nuptials have been equally celebrated and ridiculed on social media as speculation turned to a mix of excitement and worry throughout the June lead-up. The event’s required security detail is shutting down blocks of midtown that many tourists and New Yorkers decried as a travel hazard during the holiday weekend. Many Swifties, meanwhile, defended the pop superstar’s decision to tie the knot in the world’s most famous events venue due to its world class security and allowance of privacy.