Trump Posts AI Video of Him Curing Robert De Niro, Rosie O’Donnell and More of TDS

President Donald Trump shared an AI video late Wednesday that features six of his most famous celebrity adversaries as they attempt to overcome their Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Rosie O’Donnell, John Leguizamo, Whoopi Goldberg, Edward Norton, Robert De Niro and Julia Roberts are all featured in the “Dr. Trump” Truth Social post.

“Have you or someone you know been diagnosed with TDS? The symptoms can be relentless. Fortunately, I’m Dr. Trump, and I have a treatment plan. Let’s hear what some of my patients have to say,” AI Trump says in the clip. “I really wasn’t sure I could help some of these people. They were so far gone, I wasn’t really sure.”

AI Rosie: “I have been suffering for over a decade, and after listening to Dr. Trump, I can see some results.”

AI John: “Man, I’ve been suffering for years. I really didn’t believe that was help out there. That was when I came across this video on TV.”

AI Whoopi: “I really thought I was a lost cause, this was gonna affect me for the rest of my life. But after using the treatment plan, I can see a difference.”

AI Edward: “I had no idea how much this was affecting my life. My work has slowed down. I’m hardly recognizable anymore.”

AI Robert: “I just needed help. I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep. Constantly angry, I made everyone miserable around me.”

AI Julia: “I feel like I’ve aged 20 years in the last two years. I’ve been so concerned, I was really starting to worry about my future.”

“The treatment is simple: Turn off fake news, say your prayers and if you ever feel anxious, just have a Diet Coke like me and you’re going to see a remarkable difference in your life,” AI Trump concludes.

TheWrap has reached out to the A-Listers involved for comment.

This latest video notably comes a little over two months after the president similarly shared an AI-generated image of himself as a doctor, except that one infamously looked more like Trump as Jesus.