Donald Trump responded to questions about his controversial AI-generated photo depicting him as Jesus, saying he was supposed to be seen as a doctor, not the Messiah.

“It wasn’t a depiction,” Trump told reporters Monday, adding that he posted the photo himself. In the image, Trump is wearing a white tunic with a red garment around his shoulders, mirroring traditional depictions of Jesus. The image also shows him seemingly healing an ill man with his hands.

“I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor and had to do with Red Cross. There’s a Red Cross worker, which we support, and only the fake news could come up with that one,” Trump said. “I just heard about it and I said, ‘How did they come up with that?’ It’s supposed to be me as a doctor making people better and I do make people better. I make people a lot better.”

Watch the clip below.

Reporter: Did you post that picture of yourself depicted as Jesus Christ?



Trump: It wasn't a depiction. I did post it and I thought it was me as a doctor. And had to do with red cross as a red cross worker, which we support and only the fake news could come up with that one. pic.twitter.com/7Y1u86GjkP — Acyn (@Acyn) April 13, 2026

Trump’s remarks come after he once again caused a stir online by posting and then deleting a meme of himself as Jesus Christ on Sunday on Truth Social.

It didn’t take long for Trump to be criticized online, with many calling the move “blasphemy.”

“I don’t know if the President thought he was being funny or if he is under the influence of some substance or what possible explanation he could have for this OUTRAGEOUS blasphemy,” Megan Basham, a conservative Christian writer and commentator, wrote on X. “But he needs to take this down immediately and ask for forgiveness from the American people and then from God.”

This all comes after Trump tried to diss Pope Leo XIV on Truth Social on Sunday by calling him “weak on crime and terrible for foreign policy,” adding that he is not a “big fan” of him after the pope criticized Trump’s Iran war.

None of it phased the pope though, as he said he has “no fear” of Trump or his administration.

You can watch Trump’s full commentary in the video above.