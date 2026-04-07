Trump’s Iran Threat That a ‘Whole Civilization Will Die’ Condemned by Both Sides of the Aisle: ‘Evil and Madness’

Piers Morgan, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Chuck Schumer and a number of other public figures from across the political spectrum took to social media Tuesday morning to wholeheartedly condemn President Trump’s latest threat against Iran, calling it “evil” and a “brazen pre-admission of genocide.”

On his Truth Social account Tuesday morning, Trump threatened the Iranian regime, warning, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.” The president went on to call for “different, smarter and less radicalized” Iranians to help make something “revolutionarily wonderful” happen.

“We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World,” Trump concluded. “47 years of extortion, corruption and death will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”

The president’s post has provoked impassioned responses in the hours since it was published. Morgan, a longtime, well-publicized friend of Trump’s, thoroughly denounced the president’s threat.

“This is a brazen pre-admission of genocide against the Iranian people, which would obviously be a war crime,” Morgan wrote in response to Trump’s post, calling it “madness.” Greene, a former Georgia congresswoman who made waves last year by publicly splitting from Trump and the rest of her MAGA allies, echoed Morgan’s condemnation on X Tuesday morning as well.

“25TH AMENDMENT!!! Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization,” Greene argued, adding, “This is evil and madness.”

Elsewhere, Senate Minority Leader and longtime New York Senator Chuck Schumer used Trump’s message to call on Republicans in the House and Senate to side with elected Democrats in voting against the “war of choice” in Iran.

“This is an extremely sick person,” Schumer wrote Tuesday. “Each Republican who refuses to join us in voting against this wanton war of choice owns every consequence of whatever the hell this is.” Former Director of the National Counterterrorism Center Joe Kent, who resigned from his position within the Trump administration last month in protest of the Iran War, similarly condemned Trump’s threat.

“Trump believes he is threatening Iran with destruction, but it is America that now stands in danger,” Kent wrote on X. “If he attempts to eradicate Iranian civilization, the United States will no longer be viewed as a stabilizing force in the world, but as an agent of chaos—effectively ending our status as the world’s greatest superpower.”

Trump’s post comes just a few days after he received widespread pushback for threatening to destroy Iran’s civilian infrastructure on Easter Sunday. In that message, Trump promised that Tuesday, April 7, would be “Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!”

“Open the F—kin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” Trump’s Easter Sunday post continued. Now, you can find some of the many reactions to his latest threat below.

This is a brazen pre-admission of genocide against the Iranian people, which would obviously be a war crime. Madness. pic.twitter.com/8rbFEOQA3V — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 7, 2026

This is an extremely sick person.



Each Republican who refuses to join us in voting against this wanton war of choice owns every consequence of whatever the hell this is. https://t.co/o6lMRWareJ — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 7, 2026