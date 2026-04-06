Hakeem Jeffries Calls for ‘Wellness Check’ on ‘Unhinged’ Trump After Iran Threat on Easter | Video

Hakeem Jeffries did not hold back while commenting on Donald Trump’s Easter morning threat to Iran, slamming the president as “unhinged” and in need of a “wellness check.”

The House Minority Leader sounded off on Trump’s Iran War statements during an appearance on “Scott MacFarlane Reports,” where he told the host that the president’s Sunday comments were far from “presidential behavior.”

“Something is really wrong with this guy, clearly. And, at minimum, we need a wellness check,” Rep. Jeffries said. “He’s unhinged. He’s out of control. And this is not presidential behavior or anything close to it.”

He continued: “And some of my Republican colleagues need to actually step up and recognize something is wrong at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.”

As Jeffries went on, he noted that it was already “bad enough” that Trump “jam[med] right-wing extremism down the throats of the American people.” He also called out the president for breaking multiple campaign promises.

“This is the same person who said he was going to lower costs on day one,” the congressman said. “Costs haven’t gone down in this country. Costs have gone up. Housing costs: out of control. Grocery costs: out of control. Gas prices: out of control. Health insurance costs: out of control. Child care costs: out of control. Utility bills: out of control — and Donald Trump’s focused on none of it.”

He continued: “Instead, this guy decides to wake up on Easter Sunday morning and post a profane, unhinged, divorced from reality post on social media. And so, of course, it’s reasonable for the American people to wonder what the hell is going on over at the White House right now.” Watch Jeffries’ full interview below.

Jeffries’ commentary came a day after Trump took to Truth Social Sunday morning and threatened to destroy civilian infrastructure in Iran if the Strait of Hormuz wasn’t opened by Tuesday.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” Trump penned. “There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F–kin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

The post elicited strong reactions from both the right and the left, as everyone from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) to Piers Morgan to Marjorie Taylor Greene railed against the statement.

Though, Trump did find some support in Washington, D.C., as far-right political activist Laura Loomer declared this is what she “voted for.”

“This is what I voted for,” she wrote on X Sunday. “Bomb jihadis back to the Stone Age where their mentality permanently lives. Trump said he’s going to bomb their infrastructure in Iran, and then he said ‘Praise be to Allah’. On Easter. Amazing. Just amazing. Strategic bombing wins wars.”