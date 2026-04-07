Piers Morgan Slams Trump’s Iran Threat as ‘Madness,’ a ‘Pre-Admission of Genocide’

Host Piers Morgan condemned President Donald Trump’s Tuesday threat that “a whole civilization will die” in Iran if the country does not strike a deal to open the Strait of Hormuz, framing Trump’s comments as “a brazen pre-admission of genocide.”

Trump on Tuesday, hours ahead of an 8 p.m. ET deadline for Iran, warned in a Truth Social post that Iran would face devastation if its new leaders did not agree to a deal. Trump has previously threatened that the U.S. would bomb Iran’s civilian infrastructure.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” Trump wrote. “I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World.”

Morgan, a longtime friend of the president and former “Celebrity Apprentice” contestant, suggested on X that Trump’s actions would be illegal if he follows through with them.

“This is a brazen pre-admission of genocide against the Iranian people, which would obviously be a war crime,” Morgan wrote. “Madness.”

This is a brazen pre-admission of genocide against the Iranian people, which would obviously be a war crime. Madness. pic.twitter.com/8rbFEOQA3V — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 7, 2026

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a Trump ally-turned-antagonist, said Trump’s threat “evil and madness” and called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked. The constitutional amendment allows the vice president and Cabinet officials to declare the president incapacitated to Congress and for the vice president to assume the duties of the president.

“We cannot kill an entire civilization,” Greene wrote on X.

25TH AMENDMENT!!!

Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization.

This is evil and madness. pic.twitter.com/2mdogDRZN4 — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) April 7, 2026

The White House did not respond to an immediate request for comment on Morgan and Greene’s remarks.

Trump said during a Monday news conference that, should Iran not agree to a deal, the U.S military would enact a plan where “every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o’clock tomorrow night, where every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding and never to be used again.”

“It will take them 100 years to rebuild,” Trump added.