‘Morning Joe’ Stunned by Trump’s Latest Iran Threat: ‘Something We Have Never Seen From Any President of the United States’ | Video

President Trump continues to deliver ultimatums to Iran via social media this week and, on Tuesday morning, “Morning Joe” host Jonathan Lemire was truly stunned by the president’s latest.

In a post to Truth Social on Tuesday morning, Trump threatened that “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again” if a deal isn’t reached to open the Strait of Hormuz. He added that, “I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.” The post comes just days after he promised Iran “hell” if they didn’t do what he wanted.

“That is threatening a war crime. That is threatening something genocidal, if he follows through with this,” Lemire said on Tuesday morning. “And perhaps, perhaps it’s just a bluff, perhaps it’s a negotiating tactic, an 11th Hour push to get the Iranians to the bargaining table.”

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“But even just issuing that threat from the Oval Office is a remarkable escalation, and something we have never before seen from any president of the United States,” he continued.

As Lemire opened the discussion to the day’s panel of experts, he reiterated that Trump’s latest threat, while true to form with harsh language, feels new in its specificity of violence.

“This is the rhetoric we associate with people like Vladimir Putin, with people like Kim Jong Un, with the monsters of history, and yet we have heard it now from the sitting president,” Lemire said.

Peter Baker, Chief White House correspondent for The New York Times, readily agreed and was equally as stunned.

“He’s using the language of war crimes in a way that no other American president, certainly in our lifetime, ever has,” he said.

You can watch the full discussion from “Morning Joe” in the video above.