Jimmy Kimmel Asks People to Imagine Trump’s Easter Post Coming From Grandpa: ‘Straight to the Emergency Room, Right?’

President Trump threatened war crimes in Iran on Sunday, in a profane post to his social media. On Monday night, late night host Jimmy Kimmel encouraged an exercise with his viewers, asking them to imagine if Trump’s words had come from their own grandfather at Easter, and what they’d do.

Returning from a week-long hiatus, the ABC host kicked off his monologue by speed running through the major news stories he missed while he was off, including the firing of Pam Bondi and the box office performance of “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.” But soon enough, he turned his attention back to Trump specifically, who threatened Iran with “hell” if they didn’t open the Strait of Hormuz.

“I believe that’s a letter from Paul to the Corinthians,” Kimmel joked.

Play video

Speaking a touch more seriously on the post, which read in part “Open the f–king strait, you Crazy bastards,” Kimmel couldn’t help but wonder how those words would be received from anyone else Trump’s age.

“You know, we’ve heard the word unhinged a lot this weekend, probably more than any weekend ever, but I just want you to imagine, let me set the scene, OK?” Kimmel said. “You’re finishing your Easter brunch, cleaning up, the kids are running out to the yard to find jelly beans, and suddenly your 79-year-old grandpa stands up and he yells, ‘Open the f–king strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in hell! Just watch! Praise be to Allah!’”

“You’d put him in the car and drive him straight to the emergency room, right?!” he continued bellowing. “I mean, the whole family would be crying. But not the Trumps, nope!”

You can watch Jimmy Kimmel’s full monologue in the video above.