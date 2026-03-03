Jimmy Kimmel Rips Into Trump Over Iran Attack: ‘Operation Epsteino Distracto’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel torched Donald Trump’s decision to attack Iran as one big distraction from the Epstein files, playfully renaming the military operation as “Operation Epsteino Distracto.”

The comedian sounded off on the military action in Iran during Monday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” in which he bemoaned that there was “nothing good” about Trump.

“I used to say the one thing that surprised me about Donald Trump, in a good way, is that he hadn’t gotten us into any wars,” Kimmel said. “Now there’s nothing good about him. It’s zero. In retrospect, we should have seen this coming two weeks ago when he convened the first meeting of his new Board of Peace. Eight days later, we’re at war.”

As Kimmel continued, he joked that the missile strikes might not have been entirely necessary to take out Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, given the dictator was 86 years old.

He added: “I feel like they could have killed him by slamming a door really hard.”

Yet, it was the way in which Trump conducted the military operation which left Kimmel the most frustrated.

“It was a sophisticated military strike,” Kimmel noted. “They did it in concert with Israeli forces. It required intense secrecy, which is why Donald Trump watched it unfold from his membership-only beach resort in Florida. From the very spot on which ,just two months ago, Vanilla Ice performed on stage with a Ninja Turtle. Just as the prophecy foretold, the president monitored the attack from his super secure bunker at Mar-a-Lago. Don’t worry, I’m sure these fabric curtains are totally soundproofed.”

Kimmel also called out the White House’s X account for sharing a picture that appeared to show the U.S.’ map of Iranian targets.

“I think we could all probably agree that the world’s a better place without the Ayatollah,” Kimmel said. “But no one seems to understand why it was so urgent that we attack immediately. They got no approval from Congress. Even Ted Cruz said he saw no indication that Iran was close to getting nuclear weapons. And wasn’t Donald Trump supposed to be the president of peace?”

He then highlighted every time Trump promised to prevent World War III and be a leader of peace, as well as the 2011 criticism the president issued against former President Barack Obama — who he said would “start a war with Iran because he has absolutely no ability to negotiate.”

“But hey, you know what?” Kimmel chimed in. “When your best friend was a pedophile and you’re losing bigly in the swing states with an election coming up, what do you do? I’ll tell you what you do. You fire the weapons of mass distraction.”

Watch Kimmel’s full commentary above.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.