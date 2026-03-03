Colbert Says Congress Approving Iran War After Trump’s Attack Is Like Putting Condom on After Sex | Video

Stephen Colbert took Donald Trump to task for declaring that the country is at war with Iran, “thus going against the Constitution and the War Powers Act.” He also ripped into Congress for soon voting on whether or not Trump will get war powers after he moved to strike Iran.

The comedian issued his scathing commentary during Monday’s monologue for “The Late Show,” in which he compared the pending post-attack approval for war to “putting [a] condom on right after sex.”

“Just as good. Don’t worry honey, I’m gonna put the condom on right after we have sex,’” Colbert quipped. “Although, admittedly, that might make it a little more difficult to get on. It’s like trying to put a glove on mashed potatoes.”

On “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” the host addressed the events of the past week with his audience, drawing parallels between Trump’s current measures in Iran with the actions taken by former President George W. Bush in the early 2000s.

“Right off the top, I want to point out that an open-ended war of choice in the Middle East with no clear exit strategy or defined victory is where I got on this train, ” Colbert said. “In the last 25 years of talking about this stuff on TV, I have learned not to stand up here and say like, Moses on the mountaintop on day three of a new war, whether this is gonna be a good or this is gonna be a bad. But I will say that we have no clear idea where this is going or why it’s going there.”

Though Colbert was an outspoken critic of Bush’s, he still gave the former president relative props for, at the very least, communicating with the American public. It’s a pretense, Colbert noted, that Trump has all but dropped.

“Now, say what you want about George W. Bush — and I did,” he noted. “That guy went out there, he sold his Middle East war. That’s what the W stood for: Middle East. He was not a smart man.”

This criticism has been bipartisan, with voices like Megyn Kelly joining the “Late Show” host in taking Trump to task. Colbert particularly blasted Trump for scarcely touching on Iran during his incredibly lengthy State of the Union address, which took place only days before the president announced “major combat operations” in Iran.

“Six days ago, he gave what is officially the longest State of the Union address of all time, and the subject of Iran was a drive-by,” Colbert said. “In a two-hour speech, he gave it three minutes. The man’s had longer farts.”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.