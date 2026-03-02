Megyn Kelly Ridicules Trump’s Excuse for Iran War, Blames Shapiro and Graham: ‘Does That Make Any Sense to You?’ | Video

Megyn Kelly criticized elements of President Trump’s rationale for U.S. involvement in the strikes on Iran, calling aspects of the justification unclear or unconvincing, while also challenging prominent conservative commentators who supported the operation.

On Monday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host criticized the Trump administration’s justification for the U.S. role in joint military strikes on Iran that resulted in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. She also singled out conservative commentators such as Ben Shapiro and Sen. Lindsey Graham for their vocal support of the operation.

“My own feeling is no one should have to die for a foreign country. I don’t think those four service members died for the United States. I think they died for Iran or for Israel,” Kelly said. “I understand how this helps Iran perfectly well. They seem rather jubilant, 80% of the country does not support the Ayatollah. He was a terrible, terrible man. No one is crying that he’s dead, no normal person, but our government’s job is not to look out for Iran or for Israel. It’s to look out for us. And this feels very much to me like it is clearly Israel’s war. Mark Levin wanted it, it’s his war, Ben Shapiro, Lindsey Graham, Miriam Adelson, that’s obvious. They’re the ones who have been pushing us into this.”

She added: “We saw CNN Scott Jennings, who’s always talking with the administration, parroting this over the weekend, posting on X quote, ‘Senior Trump admin officials telling me that credible Intel indicated Iran planned preemptive missile strikes against U.S. military targets in the region and against civilian targets as well. Failure to act would have resulted in mass U.S. casualties.’ Does that make any sense to you? Stop and think about it for a minute. I’m close to this administration in many ways as well, but I don’t allow them to use me like a fool.”

Trump declared the United States military engaged in major combat operations in Iran, and vowed to eliminate those who “endanger” the country and its allies in a video released in the early hours of the morning on Saturday.

“A short time ago, the United States military began major combat operations in Iran,” Trump said in a video message released on Truth Social Friday evening. “Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard terrible people.”

He continued: “Its menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas and our allies throughout the world. For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted ‘Death to America’ and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder, targeting the United States, our troops and the innocent people in many, many countries.”

